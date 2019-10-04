Last month Notre Dame was a 36-point favorite against New Mexico and easily covered that spread with a 66-14 victory. This week there is a 45-point spread for 3-1 and No. 9 Notre Dame over 1-3 Bowling Green.



The interior of Notre Dame's offensive line needs to display its continued improvement versus Bowling Green. (Andris Visockis)

That is believed to be the second-largest ever in a Notre Dame game since at least the World War II era. Per betchicago.com, the highest was in 1989, when reigning national champion Notre Dame as a 52.5 favorite was gunning for its school-record 22nd consecutive win against an SMU team that was coming off the NCAA death penalty and did not even have a football season in 1988.

Reports have had the spread up to 54 — but either way it was nearly right on the button in the 59-6 Irish victory. Here are the predictions from Blueandgold.com’s staff.

TODD BURLAGE, STAFF WRITER



Notre Dame 52, Bowling Green 3 This is as close as Notre Dame gets to having a bye week on a game-day weekend. Bowling Green (1-3) has played three Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) opponents this season. It has given up 294 rushing yards and 303 passing yards in these games and has been outscored by an average of 50-9 — and this is to Kansas State, Louisiana Tech and Kent State. Keep your roster handy. As a 45-point favorite, Notre Dame will empty its entire bench in this one.

VINCE DEDARIO, FOOTBALL ANALYST

Notre Dame 56 Bowling Green 10 Notre Dame's first four games have been a grab bag of what the identity of this team is going to be on both sides of the ball. I think it is safe to say the defensive identity is starting to take shape while the offensive piece is still a puzzle to be sorted out. The defense will make life very difficult for whichever quarterback, Darius Wade or Grant Loy, Bowling Green wants to throw out there. They will be rushed into making poor decisions, and the defense will set up the Notre Dame offense in great field position all day. The offense needs to take a step forward in all phases— but specifically the interior line and quarterback.

ANDREW MENTOCK, STAFF WRITER





Notre Dame 55, Bowling Green 0 It's hard to predict a shutout, especially when the Irish defense gave up a couple of big plays against New Mexico while the Lobos scored 14 points. But Notre Dame seems to have cleaned up many of its issues and is now playing assignment-correct football most of the time under coordinator Clark Lea. On the other side of the ball, Notre Dame has plenty of big plays of its own and gets the young but explosive offensive skill players involved, such as wide receiver Braden Lenzy. In the end, Notre Dame out-does Kansas State, who beat Bowling Green 52-0 in week two.

MIKE SINGER, RECRUITING INSIDER

Notre Dame 63, Bowling Green 7 Notre Dame had its way with New Mexico in a 66-14 victory on Sept. 14, and I think the Lobos will actually prove to be a tougher opponent than Bowling Green. There’s not a single area where Bowling Green can best the Irish. It will be imperative for Notre Dame to start fast and establish confidence offensively before a huge test versus USC. Against New Mexico, the Irish used the big plays to score, but on several occasions were stopped in their tracks in short-yardage situations. Will we see complete dominance against Bowling Green?

LOU SOMOGYI, SENIOR EDITOR

