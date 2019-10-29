Blue And Gold Newsstand: October 29
All the latest news about Notre Dame football and Fighting Irish athletics.
Brian Kelly's weekly press conference is about to begin.— BlueandGold.com (@BGInews) October 28, 2019
"Certainly the best thing for our team is to get back on the practice field and begin getting ready for Virginia Tech."
Kelly confirmed that Michael Young is in the transfer portal.— BlueandGold.com (@BGInews) October 28, 2019
Kelly said right guard Tommy Kraemer has an MCL sprain. It could be anywhere between 4-6 weeks until he's back. Trevor Ruhland and Josh Lugg will fill in for him. #GoIrish— BlueandGold.com (@BGInews) October 28, 2019
Kelly on his quarterback not getting better in year two:— BlueandGold.com (@BGInews) October 28, 2019
"I don't know that anyone played well or coached well on Saturday, including Ian."
Kelly said they got what they deserved against Michigan given the way they were prepared to play.— BlueandGold.com (@BGInews) October 28, 2019
Kelly said there is no quarterback controversy.— BlueandGold.com (@BGInews) October 28, 2019
"There isn't any conversation about making a change."
Kelly on Ian Book and Phil Jurkovec competing against one another in practice:— BlueandGold.com (@BGInews) October 28, 2019
"I think what we're interested in is both those guys continuing to develop."
"They don't stop growing because one is No. 1 and one is No. 2."
Says Jurkovec is pushing Book every day.
Kelly on the blowout loss to Miami in 2017 in comparison to Saturday's game against Michigan:— BlueandGold.com (@BGInews) October 28, 2019
"Miami was a different story. We turned the ball over seven times in that game."
* TE Kevin Bauman had a big reception in an upset win— Mike Singer (@BGI_MikeSinger) October 28, 2019
* WR commits Jay Brunelle, Jordan Johnson, and Xavier Watts all put up huge numbers in victories.
* Tyler Buchner continues to do Tyler Buchner things.
Full Commit Tracker: https://t.co/PuYaDc6CC1 pic.twitter.com/nhCS7S7XJf
LSU is the latest school to reach out to 2021 safety Hunter Wohler. He will also visit Notre Dame this upcoming weekend. @JoshHelmholdt @BGI_MikeSinger https://t.co/jQl77N1xrd— Jon McNamara (@McNamaraRivals) October 28, 2019
