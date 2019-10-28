Lucky Charms: Notre Dame Football Recruiting Nuggets
Blue & Gold recruiting insider Mike Singer has recruiting nuggets on 2021 targets RB Will Shipley and OL Wyatt Milum, plus notes on 2020 DB Malcolm Greene picking LSU, and more.
Click Here to read
----
• Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @BGI_MikeSinger, @CoachDeDario and @AndrewMentock.
• Like us on Facebook.