Lucky Charms: Notre Dame Football Recruiting Nuggets

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Insider

Blue & Gold recruiting insider Mike Singer has recruiting nuggets on 2021 targets RB Will Shipley and OL Wyatt Milum, plus notes on 2020 DB Malcolm Greene picking LSU, and more.

Notre Dame will host a Rivals250 DB in the 2021 class on Saturday.
Notre Dame will host a Rivals250 DB in the 2021 class on Saturday.

