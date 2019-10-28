News More News
football

PODCAST: Irish Huddle - Michigan Recap

Vince DeDario • BlueAndGold
@CoachDeDario
Football Analyst

Senior editor Lou Somogyi and football analyst Vince DeDario break down the Michigan loss on Saturday night. What does it mean for this season and are there any big picture ramifications moving forward? Vince and Lou discuss all of it on this edition of The Irish Huddle.

