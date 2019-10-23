News More News
}
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-23 04:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Blue And Gold Newsstand: October 23

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
@BGI_MikeSinger
Recruiting Insider

All the latest news about Notre Dame football and Fighting Irish athletics.

Get a FREE 60-day trial and four FREE copies of the BGI digital magazine using promo code Irish60

Seen On Blue And Gold

The Gold Standard: Latest On 2020 Notre Dame DB Recruiting

PODCAST: Irish Huddle — Bye Recap

Lou's Confessions: Notre Dame-Michigan Is 'Big One' — For Now

Notre Dame targets in northern New Jersey

Rivals100 DE Story On Notre Dame Visit: "I Loved Every Second Of It"

Irish In The NFL: Romeo Okwara, Notre Dame Renaissance Man

Recruiting Notebook: Underclassmen Prospects Rave About Notre Dame

Lucky Charms: Big 2021 OL Target Sets Notre Dame Visit

Tweets Of The Day

Video Of The Day

Headline

College football picks, predictions, odds for Week 9: Notre Dame-Michigan among the best bets -- CBS Sports

Jim Harbaugh: ‘Some discussion’ about continuing Michigan-Notre Dame series -- MLive

M Tennis: IRISH BATTLE IN ITA REGIONALS DOUBLES PLAY -- UND.com

FB: #8 IRISH HEAD NORTH FOR CLASH WITH #19 WOLVERINES -- UND.com

M Soccer: PREVIEW: NOTRE DAME VS. MICHIGAN -- UND.com

----

Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.

• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @BGI_MikeSinger, @CoachDeDario and @AndrewMentock.

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}