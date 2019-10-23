Blue And Gold Newsstand: October 23
The Gold Standard: Latest On 2020 Notre Dame DB Recruiting
PODCAST: Irish Huddle — Bye Recap
Lou's Confessions: Notre Dame-Michigan Is 'Big One' — For Now
Notre Dame targets in northern New Jersey
Rivals100 DE Story On Notre Dame Visit: "I Loved Every Second Of It"
Irish In The NFL: Romeo Okwara, Notre Dame Renaissance Man
Recruiting Notebook: Underclassmen Prospects Rave About Notre Dame
HBD, @murphy_quinn53! 🎂 🎁 🎈 #GoIrish ☘️ #BeatMichigan pic.twitter.com/EUrppj0lvz— Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) October 22, 2019
#IrishInTheNFL got after it this week. @Ravens Ronnie Stanley (@MegaTronnie) leads all offensive linemen in pass block rating per @PFF.#GoIrish ☘️ pic.twitter.com/jEpEL53mhs— Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) October 22, 2019
BACK-TO-BACK-TO-BACK— Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) October 22, 2019
For the third-straight year, the Irish offensive line has been named to the @JoeMooreAward Midseason Honor Roll.#GoIrish ☘️ #BeatMichigan pic.twitter.com/YFKHmIBUZr
42 years ago today: 🔵 ➡️ ☘️— Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) October 22, 2019
"It was over when Southern Cal saw them coming out of the tunnel in the green jerseys...this is bigger than big." #GoIrish ☘️ pic.twitter.com/hb8pjamzow
Here we go! pic.twitter.com/u3lB9mR4x7— Bishop's Athletics (@TBSAthletics) October 22, 2019
Mich. 2022 DB Will Johnson already holds 8 scholarship offers. He has visited #MichiganState and #NotreDame this season, and will see #Michigan next month: https://t.co/qii3c95YVL pic.twitter.com/kQ9yVan2nm— Josh Helmholdt (@JoshHelmholdt) October 22, 2019
https://t.co/gewXczlzVF is the place to go for #NotreDame recruiting scoop! Don't miss two fresh editions of The Gold Standard!— Mike Singer (@BGI_MikeSinger) October 22, 2019
DB recruiting intel: https://t.co/Yv6iYi1cQC
Coaches on the road scoop: https://t.co/N7Fykl9ock
Get your 60 day free trial: https://t.co/qD8LaHo2LY pic.twitter.com/3FBQtbVlL6
College football picks, predictions, odds for Week 9: Notre Dame-Michigan among the best bets -- CBS Sports
Jim Harbaugh: ‘Some discussion’ about continuing Michigan-Notre Dame series -- MLive
M Tennis: IRISH BATTLE IN ITA REGIONALS DOUBLES PLAY -- UND.com
FB: #8 IRISH HEAD NORTH FOR CLASH WITH #19 WOLVERINES -- UND.com
M Soccer: PREVIEW: NOTRE DAME VS. MICHIGAN -- UND.com
