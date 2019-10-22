Three underclassmen prospects who recently visited the Notre Dame Fighting Irish discuss their experiences in South Bend.

2022 TE Jack Nickel recaps his visit to Notre Dame and more. (Rivals.com)

Notre Dame Offer Would Be Big for 2022 TE Jack Nickel

Milton (Ga.) class of 2022 tight end Jack Nickel's high school coach was in contact with Notre Dame, and the 6-foot-4, 230-pounder received an invite to visit South Bend for the USC game Oct. 12. Nickel made the trip up to Notre Dame and had a great time. "I thought the campus was nice, the atmosphere was crazy, and I'll definitely be back," Nickel said. "The game atmosphere was impressive. Obviously, USC is a huge rival, so that was a crazy game." Nickel, who holds early offers from Georgia, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, Purdue, Virginia Tech, and others, has early interest from Notre Dame but didn't get to talk to the Irish coaching staff very much while he was on the visit.

"They want me to come back so they can spend more time with me," Nickel said. Nickel's father is Paul Nickel, who played for Stanford in the early 90s. He was a part of a Cardinal team that upset Notre Dame in 1990. If the young Nickel lands an offer from the Irish, it would certainly be on that would fire him up. "That would be huge," said Nickel. "That was actually one of my dad's favorite schools growing up, and it's one of my favorites. That would be a really exciting one." Nickel plans to visit Florida State Nov. 2 and also hopes to see a handful of schools after the season, including Georgia, Michigan, NC State, Penn State, and Ohio State.

Three-Star DE Talks Notre Dame Visit

Warren (Mich.) Mott class of 2021 strong side defensive end Tyson Watson visited Notre Dame Sept. 14 for the Irish's home opener against New Mexico. "It was definitely different than other visits I've been on," Watson said. "The stadium was just crazy. The indoor facility was nice. I know they have great education there too. It was a very enjoyable visit." Watson is ranked as a three-star prospect per Rivals and is the No. 13 prospect in the state of Michigan and No. 26 strong side end nationally. The junior recruit got to meet with Notre Dame defensive line Mike Elston during the visit.

"I talked to him for a little bit. He asked about how my games have been doing and what I weighed in at," said Watson, who checked in at 6-foot-5, 248-pounds during the visit. A Notre Dame offer would be huge for Watson. "That's definitely a school I'd be interested in if an offer was put on the table," Watson stated. Watson holds offers from the likes of Iowa, Iowa State, and Kentucky early on in his recruitment. "I never expected to get all of these offers," he said. "It kind of came as a shock. I'm excited to get these experiences."

2022 WR Kaden Saunders Looks To Build Connection With Notre Dame

Westerville (Ohio) South wide receiver Kaden Saunders is one of the best playmakers in the class of 2022, and the likes of Michigan, Michigan State, Nebraska, and Penn State have already extended offers to the 5-foot-10, 155-pounder. Saunders visited Notre Dame in the summer with one of his coaches, and he returned to South Bend Oct. 12. "The visit was good," he said. "I loved the atmosphere. The stadium was the biggest highlight for me."