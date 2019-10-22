Former Notre Dame defensive end Romeo Okwara signed a partially guaranteed, two-year $6.8 million contract with the Detriot Lions. On the season, he has 12 tackles, half of a sack and five quarterback hits, but he's blown up this year due to his personality off of the field.

Okwara has made headlines this year for his choices in fashion, music and art, which has garnered him features in ESPN, Inside Hook and GQ. ESPN covered the debut of his photo exhibition that honored firefighters of Rescue 2 in Brooklyn.





Two years ago, Lions DE Romeo Okwara (@RomeoND45 ) walked into a NYC firehouse looking for a different experience.

Last night, in SoHo, he debuted a photo exhibition honoring the firefighters of Rescue 2 in Brooklyn: https://t.co/0Wotygia8W — Michael Rothstein (@mikerothstein) September 11, 2019

His interest in photography actually started while he was a player at Notre Dame. "It's always something I've been interested in," Okwara said during an interview with the Notre Dame Alumni Association in October. "I think I bought a camera when I was here in my junior year, just to document me and my friends on campus doing stupid things. It evolved when I got to New York and bought a film camera and took it a little more serious from there." Another passion of his that began during his time in South Bend is his appreciation for the Grateful Dead.

Thanks to @RomeoND45 of the #Lions for speaking to me about his photography skills + NYC exhibit and his love of the Grateful Dead ... Meet the NFL's Resident Deadhead and Renaissance Man, Romeo Okwara https://t.co/VMzxJ3qksL (via @InsideHook) pic.twitter.com/iniMRG7q02 — Evan Bleier (@itishowitis) September 26, 2019

"I had a professor here that was a Deadhead and he came bursting into class one day, talking about the Grateful Dead," he said. "I was like, 'Who's this band this guy is freaking out about?' I researched them, because I'm such a big music fan, learned about the music and then I started going to shows and it's a cool thing to go to." Okwara says he's been to roughly 15 of the band's concerts since. Most recently, GQ explored his tastes in art and fashion, especially his psychedelically stylish clothing (note: every article of clothing he was photographed in comes from his closet).

.@RomeoND45 is an NFL star, professional photographer, and burgeoning Deadhead. He also has a hell of a closet https://t.co/P1AmCAK3HK pic.twitter.com/Jc8J5sGbpm — GQ Magazine (@GQMagazine) October 15, 2019

"I went to school with people that take a lot of risks and it's cool being around those type of people," Okwara told GQ regarding his fashion sense. "It pushes you to take risks. At the end of the day, are you gonna judge someone for wearing a piece of clothing? You're just wearing clothes. "You can have a good fit, or you can have a bad fit. It doesn't really matter. You're learning at the same time, too. You got to take those risks." Given his eclectic group of interests, coupled with his talent on the gridiron, it's hard to not see Okwara as a modern-day renaissance man, even if he's just following his passions.

Here is how former Notre Dame players fared during week six of the NFL season: • Alex Bars (Played at Notre Dame from 2014-18), OG, Chicago Bears: Was signed from the 3-3 Bears practice squad, but he was inactive in the team's 36-25 loss to the 6-1 New Orleans Saints.

#Bears roster moves:

We have placed DT Akiem Hicks on IR.

We also have signed OL Alex Bars from the practice squad to the active roster and have signed LB Fadol Brown to the practice squad. — Chicago Bears (@BearsPR) October 15, 2019

Bears inactives:

OL Alex Bars

CB Duke Shelley

DL Jonathan Harris

LB Kevin Pierre-Louis

WR Riley Ridley

TE Bradley Sowell

LB Josh Woods@CCSdaily — Ken Trahan (@kentrahan) October 20, 2019

• Miles Boykin (2015-18), WR, Baltimore Raven: Was targeted two times for two catches and 55 yards in the 5-2 Ravens 30-16 win over the 5-2 Seattle Seahawks … For the season, he has nine receptions for 131 yards and two scores.

Lamar goes DEEP to Miles Boykin for 50 yards! @lj_era8 @MBoykin814 #BALvsSEA



📺: FOX

📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app

Watch free on mobile: https://t.co/wAXJCleXiU pic.twitter.com/FbTatONgqr — NFL (@NFL) October 20, 2019

• Sheldon Day (2012-15), DL, San Francisco 49ers: Recorded one tackle in the 6-0 49ers’ 9-0 win over the 1-6 Washington Redskins … Compiled six tackles in the team’s first six contests.

• Tyler Eifert (2009-12), TE, Cincinnati Bengals: Was targeted two times and had two catches for 10 yards in the 0-7 Bengals’ 27-17 home loss to the 3-4 Jacksonville Jaguars … Has 17 catches for 118 yards and one touchdown through seven games. • Matthias Farley (2011‑15), DB, New York Jets: Played on special teams in the 1-5 Jets’ 33-0 loss to the 7-0 New England Patriots … Has not played a defensive snap since being picked up by the Jets at the end of the preseason. • Will Fuller (2013-15), WR, Houston Texans: Snagged one catch for six yards in the 4-3 Texans 30-23 loss to the 4-2 Indianapolis Colts… He missed the majority of the game with a hamstring injury... Has 34 receptions for 450 yards and three touchdowns through six games.

• Bennett Jackson (2010-13), DB, Baltimore Ravens: Was picked up by the Ravens, who released him in the preseason. Finished the game with two tackles on special teams... This was his first NFL game and career tackles after overcoming several career setbacks.

Bennett Jackson with 2 special teams tackles 👏🏽👏🏽 — Jared💯 (@Jayyyl3) October 20, 2019

• J.J. Jansen (2004-07), LS, Carolina Panthers: The 4-2 Panthers were idle this week … Has played in every game this season. • Ben Koyack (2011-14), TE, Jacksonville Jaguars: Played on 43 offensive snaps in the 3-4 Jaguars 27-17 road win over the 0-7 Bengals... This was his second game of the season after getting signed two weeks ago.

#Jaguars TE snap counts from Sunday’s win over the #Bengals (out of 82):



Seth DeValve: 49 (60%)

Ben Koyack: 43 (52%)

Josh Oliver: 25 (30%) — JaguarMaven (@JaguarMaven) October 21, 2019

• TJ Jones (2010‑13), WR, Free Agent: Was cut by the New York Giants to make room for Golden Tate, who returned from suspension … For the season, he has three receptions for 38 yards and a touchdown … Has yet to be signed by a new team, but reportedly worked out for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last week:

Players the Bucs worked out today, per source: punter Trevor Daniel, wide receivers TJ Jones, Tommylee Lewis and Eli Rogers; running back Marcus Murphy. https://t.co/AT7UVxWnYh — JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) October 16, 2019

• DeShone Kizer (2014-16), QB, Oakland Raiders: Inactive for the 3-3 Raiders' 42-24 loss to the 6-1 Green Bay Packers … Has yet to see game action since joining the team at the end of the preseason.

RT @BairNBCS: Raiders inactives:



T Trent Brown



WR/RS Dwayne Harris



WR Zay Jones



DE Arden Key



QB DeShone Kizer



CB Keisean Nixon



WR Tyrell Williams — Trixy Wh (@trixywh) October 20, 2019

#Raiders DeShone Kizer & Derek Carr with Aaron Rodgers pic.twitter.com/CMgZV5CYBs — AFL GODFATHER (@NFLMAVERICK) October 21, 2019

• Julian Love (2015-18), CB, New York Giants: Was active this week for the 2-5 Giants’ 27-21 loss to the 3-3 Arizona Cardinals… Played on 11 special teams snaps.

• Nick Martin (2011-15), OL, Houston Texans: For the seventh game in a row, he played 100 percent of the offensive snaps at center in the 4-3 Texans’ 30-23 road loss against the 4-2 Indianapolis Colts. • Zack Martin (2009-13), OL, Dallas Cowboys: Was named to Pro Football Focus's Week Seven Team of the Week after the 4-3 Cowboys’ 37-10 win over the 3-4 Philadelphia Eagles... Allowed zero pressures on 31 pass-blocking attempts. • Mike McGlinchey (2013-17), OL, San Francisco 49ers: Did not play in the 49ers' win over the Redskins due to arthroscopic surgery on his left knee... Will miss 4-6 weeks … Had started at right tackle in each of San Francisco’s first four contests.

The #49ers' numbers have taken a dive since the losses of Joe Staley, Mike McGlinchey and Kyle Juszczyk. That's probably not a coincidence. https://t.co/yAESPmwfTy — Niners Wire (@TheNinersWire) October 21, 2019

• Quenton Nelson (2014-17), OL, Indianapolis Colts: Played in 100 percent of 4-2 Colts win over the Texans… Had a few great blocks, including the one below:

Quenton Nelson buried Zach Cunningham on this touchdown. #Colts pic.twitter.com/BzSo8piPpY — Locked On Colts Podcast (@LockedOnColts) October 20, 2019

• Romeo Okwara (2012-15), DE, Detroit Lions: Recorded one tackle and two quarterback hit in the 2-3-1 Lions 42-30 loss to the 5-2 Minnesota Vikings… For the season, he has 12 tackles, half a sack and a forced fumble. • C.J. Prosise (2012-15), RB, Seattle Seahawks: Had one carry for 17 yards in the 5-2 Seahawks’ 30-16 loss to the 5-2 Baltimore Ravens… Has nine receptions for 66 yards plus 13 carries for 41 yards and a touchdown through seven contests.

Hello, CJ Prosise. 17-yard gain on his first touch of the game. — John Boyle (@johnpboyle) October 20, 2019

• Isaac Rochell (2013-16), DT, Los Angeles Chargers: Had three tackles and 0.5 TFLs in the 2-5 Chargers’ 23-20 loss to the 3-4 Tennesse Titans … For the season, he has eight tackles, 1.5 TFLs and one sack. • Kyle Rudolph (2008-10), TE, Minnesota Vikings: Hauled in five passes for 58 yards and a touchdown in the 5-2 Vikings’ 42-30 win over the 2-3-1 Detroit Lions … For the season, he has 14 receptions for 130 yards and one touchdown.

• Harrison Smith (2007-11), S, Minnesota Vikings: Notched seven tackles in the 5-2 Vikings win over the 2-3-1 Lions … For the season, he has 41 tackles, one forced fumble and an interception. • Jaylon Smith (2013-15), LB, Dallas Cowboys: Registered seven tackles (four solo) and one pass deflection in the win over the Eagles … Tied for 13th in the NFL with 56 tackles.

• Durham Smythe (2013-17), TE, Miami Dolphins: Targeted once with no catches in the 0-6 Dolphins 31-21 loss to the 5-1 Buffalo Bills… For the season, he has one reception for 24 yards.

• Ronnie Stanley (2012-15), OT, Baltimore Ravens: Despite being questionable before the game, Stanley played every offensive snap of the contest at left tackle... Pro Football Focus had him the highest graded tackle when it comes to pass protection prior to the game … Has started each of the first seven contests at left tackle.

Ronnie Stanley and Anthony Averett will play despite entering the day as questionable.



Patrick Onwuasor and Marquise Brown will both sit out for the second straight week. https://t.co/nez7338K8p — Aaron Kasinitz (@AaronKazreports) October 20, 2019

Get hyped for the #Ravens game with some great stats from Ronnie Stanley!



He currently has the best pass blocking grade in the entire league! #RavensFlock pic.twitter.com/VyJBQCWznX — PFF BAL Ravens (@PFF_Ravens) October 20, 2019

• Golden Tate (2007-09), WR, New York Giants: In his third game back from a suspension for performance-enhancing drugs, he was targeted 11 times and had six receptions for 80 yards in the Giants loss to the Cardinals... Has 15 catches for 195 yards and one touchdown on the season.

• Jerry Tillery (2015-18), DT, Los Angeles Chargers: Recorded no stats in the 2-5 Chargers’ loss to the 3-4 Titans …. For the season, he has compiled five tackles and 1.5 sacks.

Jerry Tillery forces Ryan Tannehill to throw the ball away. The rookie has shown some flashes today. — Chargers Wire (@TheChargersWire) October 20, 2019

• Drue Tranquill (2014-18), LB, Los Angeles Chargers: Registered one tackle in the 2-5 Chargers’ loss to the 3-4 Titans… Has 18 tackles through seven games.

• Stephon Tuitt (2011-13), DE, Pittsburgh Steelers: The Steelers were idle this past weekend... Due to a torn pectoral muscle, he is out for the season... Before his injury, he was tied for 19th in the NFL in sacks (3.5) and tied for sixth in tackles for loss (seven), plus has made 22 tackles so far this season. • Dexter Williams (2015-18), RB, Green Bay Packers: Active for the 6-1 Packers’ win against the 3-3 Raiders and had three carries for two yards… This was the first game he's been active for all season: