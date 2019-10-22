Blue And Gold Newsstand: October 22
All the latest news about Notre Dame football and Fighting Irish athletics.
Seen On Blue And Gold
The Gold Standard: Notre Dame Coaches On The Road Scoop
Notre Dame-Michigan: An Evenly Matched Series
Notre Dame Makes Big Move For Stud OL Recruit Rocco Spindler
BGI VIDEO: Clips, Transcript From Brian Kelly Michigan Press Conference
Notre Dame-Michigan Notebook: Top 5 Topics
Commit Tracker: How Notre Dame Pledges Performed Over The Weekend
Lucky Charms: Jeff Quinn Visits Priority Notre Dame OL Target
Tweets Of The Day
Kelly on Jafar Armstrong, who is coming back from an abdominal injury:— BlueandGold.com (@BGInews) October 21, 2019
"Jafar is going to be an important part of our game plan."
"I think he'll have an impact."
Kelly on if his players are extra motivated to play Michigan:— BlueandGold.com (@BGInews) October 21, 2019
"What get's their attention more than anything else is a really good football team. If it wasn't, we'd be talking about something else."#BeatMichigan
He says defensive back Shaun Crawford could have an impact, but he won't know until this weekend how much. #BeatMichigan— BlueandGold.com (@BGInews) October 21, 2019
Kelly said cornerback Donte Vaughn will be playing against Michigan. #BeatMichigan— BlueandGold.com (@BGInews) October 21, 2019
☘️☘️☘️ pic.twitter.com/sCT3OZWF86— Madeline Westbeld (@maddy_westbeld) October 20, 2019
Man, how good has @xavierwatts6 been this season? Scored his second defensive touchdown this year on Friday night. Nearing 1,000 receiving yards.https://t.co/lQCao2QGwx— Mike Singer (@BGI_MikeSinger) October 21, 2019
#NotreDame TE commit Michael Mayer (@MMayer1001) recorded 13.5 tackles and and two TFLs in a 13-0 victory for @CovCathFootball on Friday night, improving to 9-0 on the season.— Mike Singer (@BGI_MikeSinger) October 21, 2019
Jay Brunelle is a frickin' playmaker man. #NotreDame is gettin a really good one in @jabrunie.https://t.co/oQzLyCw1SN— Mike Singer (@BGI_MikeSinger) October 21, 2019
🔼 to #4!#GoIrish https://t.co/quGZ9NWReO— Notre Dame Hockey (@NDHockey) October 21, 2019
Video Of The Day
Headlines
Leftovers & Links: Notre Dame an underdog heading to Michigan, and understandably so -- NBC Sports
Notre Dame football needs to be ready for rivalry match-up with Michigan -- wsbt
Brian Kelly declares RB Jafar Armstrong "full go" vs. Michigan -- wsbt
Jim Harbaugh calls out fan for angry email to Michigan WR Ronnie Bell after dropped end zone pass -- mlive
Michigan football says it won't quit, focuses on Notre Dame -- freep
----
• Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @BGI_MikeSinger, @CoachDeDario and @AndrewMentock.
• Like us on Facebook.