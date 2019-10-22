News More News
}
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-22 06:39:47 -0500') }} football Edit

Blue And Gold Newsstand: October 22

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
@BGI_MikeSinger
Recruiting Insider

All the latest news about Notre Dame football and Fighting Irish athletics.

Get a FREE 60-day trial and four FREE copies of the BGI digital magazine using promo code Irish60

Seen On Blue And Gold

The Gold Standard: Notre Dame Coaches On The Road Scoop

Notre Dame-Michigan: An Evenly Matched Series

Notre Dame Makes Big Move For Stud OL Recruit Rocco Spindler

BGI VIDEO: Clips, Transcript From Brian Kelly Michigan Press Conference

Notre Dame-Michigan Notebook: Top 5 Topics

Commit Tracker: How Notre Dame Pledges Performed Over The Weekend

Lucky Charms: Jeff Quinn Visits Priority Notre Dame OL Target

Tweets Of The Day

Video Of The Day

Headlines

Leftovers & Links: Notre Dame an underdog heading to Michigan, and understandably so -- NBC Sports

Notre Dame football needs to be ready for rivalry match-up with Michigan -- wsbt

Brian Kelly declares RB Jafar Armstrong "full go" vs. Michigan -- wsbt

Jim Harbaugh calls out fan for angry email to Michigan WR Ronnie Bell after dropped end zone pass -- mlive

Michigan football says it won't quit, focuses on Notre Dame -- freep

----

Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.

• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @BGI_MikeSinger, @CoachDeDario and @AndrewMentock.

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}