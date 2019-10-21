Clarkston (Mich.) class of 2021 offensive guard Rocco Spindler visited Notre Dame for the USC game Oct. 12, and the Rivals100 prospect had a tremendous time in South Bend.

"It went really well. It was definitely one of my favorite visits," Spindler told Blue & Gold Illustrated. "I got to build more of a relationship with the coaches and talked to the other recruits and commits. That's something that I've emphasized because those could be the guys I could be playing next to."

Spindler is one of Notre Dame's top targets in the 2021 class. He ranks as the No. 82 overall recruit and No. 3 guard in the nation per Rivals, and the Fighting Irish have been pursuing him for several months.