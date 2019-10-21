Notre Dame Makes Big Move For Stud OL Recruit Rocco Spindler
Clarkston (Mich.) class of 2021 offensive guard Rocco Spindler visited Notre Dame for the USC game Oct. 12, and the Rivals100 prospect had a tremendous time in South Bend.
"It went really well. It was definitely one of my favorite visits," Spindler told Blue & Gold Illustrated. "I got to build more of a relationship with the coaches and talked to the other recruits and commits. That's something that I've emphasized because those could be the guys I could be playing next to."
Spindler is one of Notre Dame's top targets in the 2021 class. He ranks as the No. 82 overall recruit and No. 3 guard in the nation per Rivals, and the Fighting Irish have been pursuing him for several months.
