1. Distractions And Fatigue Should Not Be An Issue This Week For The Fighting Irish Not only is No. 8-ranked Notre Dame coming off a bye week, which provided an opportunity for the student-athletes to take time off and even go back home for the weekend, but this week is fall semester break, meaning no classes from Monday through Friday.

Khalid Kareem and the Irish defense kept quarterback Shea Patterson on the run last year with their pass pressure in the 24-17 Irish win. (Brian Spurlock, USA TODAY Sports)

Some of the Irish assistants began to hit the recruiting trail last Tuesday, others joined them on Wednesday, and head coach Brian Kelly on Thursday. Plus, Kelly had the 10-year reunion at Cincinnati last Saturday that commemorated the 12-0 regular season of the Bearcats prior to him taking the Notre Dame post shortly thereafter. The team collectively began preparations for the Wolverines last Sunday through Wednesday, with mainly weight training on Thursday before beginning a brief respite away from football. Watching Michigan’s 28-21 loss at No. 7 Penn State last Saturday night, Kelly believes Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh’s team might be finding itself. It trailed 21-0 before rallying and then dropping a fourth-down touchdown pass in the closing minutes that might have sent the game into overtime. “An offensive line that is obviously playing much better as a unit than they did earlier in the season,” Kelly said of the 5-2 and No. 19-ranked Wolverines.

2. Running Back Jafar Armstrong Is Expected To Figure Into The Game Plan More, But Maybe Not Cornerback Shaun Crawford

A torn abdominal muscle that required surgery in the Sept. 2 opener at Louisville pretty much erased the first half of the season for Armstrong, who played only four snaps in the 30-27 victory versus USC on Oct. 12. Having had another week to recover, he is projected to provide a complement to senior Tony Jones Jr., who has had three straight 100-yard rushing outputs, highlighted by his career high 176 versus the Trojans. “This week will be him being factored into our game plan, playing a prominent role, and I think an impact,” said Kelly of Armstrong. With Crawford, the situation is sketchier. He suffered a dislocated elbow and four torn ligaments in it during the Sept. 28 win versus Virginia. Prior to the USC game, Kelly indicated a return for the Michigan contest might be possible for Crawford. The question is whether he will be limited the way Armstrong was versus USC. “We'll see at what level he can play at, but he's a guy I wouldn't count out of being a contributor in some fashion being around the ball Saturday night,” Kelly said. If Crawford is unable to contribute much, then sophomore TaRiq Bracy (34 snaps versus USC, but a starter in place of Crawford) and senior Donte Vaughn, who had 36 snaps versus USC, will play opposite Troy Pride Jr.. The 6-3, 212-pound Vaughn could prove to be a vital figure because…

3. The Size And Length Of Michigan’s Receivers Is A Primary Concern Despite dropping the aforementioned pass in the end zone near the end of the Penn State game, the playmaker of the group is 6-0, 184-pound Ronnie Bell, whose team high 25 catches average 17.7 yards. He is complemented by 6-4, 222-pound Nico Collins (19 catches, 18.8 yards per catch), 6-3, 215-pound Tarik Black (18 catches, 13.4 yards per catch) and, 6-2, 208-pound Donovan Peoples-Jones (17 catches, 10.3 yards per catch). USC's defensive backs were swifter and highly explosive, but Michigan's group is more physical. “What they do really well is use their strengths,” Kelly said. “They body up defensive backs very well, and they use their length and strength to their advantage.” Injured in the preseason, Vaughn has appeared in three games this season. He is allowed four (including the bowl), but cannot redshirt to return in 2020 if he does. “Donte Vaughn will be playing against Michigan, guaranteed,” Kelly asserted. After that, Vaughn might be shut down for the year, but that is still to be determined based on contingency options. Vaughn’s size will be needed to help combat the 50-50 balls Michigan and quarterback Shea Patterson like to use. To play strictly man coverage and not mix up looks would not be wise, per Kelly, especially versus a veteran quarterback. “You have to play some zone coverage,” he said. “You've got to take away the high percentage 50/50 balls because of their size. So you're double-zoning, playing some bail, doing some things where you're keeping the corners over the top with some help underneath. You can't just line up in one coverage there because they're going to win some of those matchups". Coverage is just one aspect of the equation. A strong pass rush also will be vital. In last year’s 24-17 Notre Dame victory, the Irish sacked Patterson three times, were credited with six other pressures and baited him into an interception by drop end Julian Okwara. “What we did really well last year was put some pressure on the quarterback,” Kelly said. “We need to do that again.”