Blue And Gold Newsstand: October 13
All the latest news about Notre Dame football and Fighting Irish athletics.
Seen On Blue And Gold
Rapid Review: Notre Dame 30, USC 27
Commitment Analysis: What Is Notre Dame Getting In WR Deion Colzie?
Notre Dame Moves Up In 2021 National Recruiting Rankings
Notre Dame Lands 2021 Rivals100 ATH Deion Colzie
Tweets Of The Day
What's better than an Irish win?— Notre Dame on NBC (@NDonNBC) October 13, 2019
AN IRISH WIN OVER A RIVAL!
💪☘️ pic.twitter.com/d0iPVyikcQ
Hear from the man with the clutchest leg in the nation about our win:#GoIrish ☘️ pic.twitter.com/XcL4ZpjlXy— Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) October 13, 2019
So many stars tonight - vote below for Defensive Player of the Game:@AsmarBilal:— Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) October 13, 2019
11 tkls, 2 tkls for loss@J_Owuu:
7 tkls, sack@khalid_kareem53:
7 tkls, sack, 3 QB hits@Truk_sauce:
1 tkl, ½ sack, forced fumble#GoIrish ☘️
Irish fans, help choose the Offensive Player of the Game:@Ian_Book12:— Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) October 13, 2019
17-32, 214 total yds, 2 TDs@ColeKmet:
6 catches, 61 yds, TD@TonnJoness:
25 rushes, 176 yds, 7.0 yds per carry@JDoerer_11:
3/3 XPs, 3/3 FGs, long of 52#GoIrish ☘️
The Trojans had allowed six sacks all season. Then they came to Notre Dame.— Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) October 13, 2019
This beauty from @TheJJammer is our fourth of the night.#GoIrish ☘️ #USCvsND pic.twitter.com/1CNR6j7XzR
Get yourself a QB1 who can do both.@Ian_Book12 will happily pass or rush for a TD against your defense. His 8-yard run gives us a ten point lead late in the game.— Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) October 13, 2019
#9 ND 30 | USC 20
3:33 Q4 | NBC#GoIrish ☘️ #USCvsND pic.twitter.com/MR8203ER67
Well they don't call him @blspeedy21 for nothing.— Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) October 13, 2019
A little pre-Halloween trickery leads to a 51-yard Irish touchdown late in the second quarter 🎃
#9 ND 14 | USC 3
4:38 Q2 | NBC pic.twitter.com/8X2Qh0cCuI
Flip-flopping for six? We dig it.@ColeKmet always lands on his feet anyway. His 9-yard reception in the second quarter gave us an early lead over USC.#GoIrish ☘️ #USCvsND pic.twitter.com/lQ6dhZBxFi— Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) October 13, 2019
Kelly on his team's maturity:— BlueandGold.com (@BGInews) October 13, 2019
"They're not too high, they're not too low. At half time, they knew they had to play for four quarters."#USCvsND
Video Of The Day
Headlines
Notre Dame holds off USC, 30-27 -- NBC Sports
Officials fail to notice Notre Dame's Brian Kelly standing on field during USC's game-deciding onside kick -- Yahoo! Sports
Scoring Summary: Notre Dame 30, USC 27 -- NDInsider
#9 Irish Run Past Southern Cal -- UND.com
----
• Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @BGI_MikeSinger, @CoachDeDario and @AndrewMentock.
• Like us on Facebook.