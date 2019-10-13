News More News
}
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-13 05:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Blue And Gold Newsstand: October 13

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
@BGI_MikeSinger
Recruiting Insider

All the latest news about Notre Dame football and Fighting Irish athletics.

Get a FREE 60-day trial and four FREE copies of the BGI digital magazine using promo code Irish60

Seen On Blue And Gold

Rapid Review: Notre Dame 30, USC 27

Commitment Analysis: What Is Notre Dame Getting In WR Deion Colzie?

Notre Dame Moves Up In 2021 National Recruiting Rankings

Notre Dame Lands 2021 Rivals100 ATH Deion Colzie

Notre Dame Commitment Profile: 2021 ATH Deion Colzie

Tweets Of The Day

Video Of The Day

Headlines

Notre Dame holds off USC, 30-27 -- NBC Sports

Officials fail to notice Notre Dame's Brian Kelly standing on field during USC's game-deciding onside kick -- Yahoo! Sports

Scoring Summary: Notre Dame 30, USC 27 -- NDInsider

#9 Irish Run Past Southern Cal -- UND.com

----

Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.

• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @BGI_MikeSinger, @CoachDeDario and @AndrewMentock.

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}