A few hours before Notre Dame's matchup with USC, the Fighting Irish received great news on the recruiting front.

Athens (Ga.) Academy class of 2021 athlete Deion Colzie announced his pledge to Notre Dame. He picked the Irish over the likes of Alabama, Florida, Georgia, and several others.

"This was a tough decision that I prayed and thought very hard about," Colzie said as part of his commitment tweet. "With that being said, after talking with my family, I will be committing to the University of Notre Dame!"

