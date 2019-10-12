Notre Dame Moves Up In 2021 National Recruiting Rankings
With the commitment of Athens (Ga.) Academy class of 2021 athlete Deion Colzie on Saturday afternoon, Notre Dame moved up in the Rivals' national recruiting rankings.
The Fighting Irish moved past Ohio State to the No. 3 spot in the 2021 recruiting rankings.
Notre Dame has six commitments in the 2021 class. With 938 points, the Irish's 2021 class is just 137 points behind Miami at the No. 2 spot. The Hurricanes has 12 commitments in the 2021 class.
Texas holds the top spot in the 2021 class with its eight total commitments.
For more on the Rivals rankings formula, click here.
Colzie ranks as a four-star prospect per Rivals and the No. 95 recruit nationally. Additionally, the 6-foot-4, 205-pounder ranks as the No. 9 recruit in Georgia and the No. 6 athlete in the land. Colzie is expected to play receiver for the Irish.
Notre Dame has six commitments in the 2021 class, and all of the Irish pledges are ranked as top 200 recruits nationally per Rivals.
Analyst Tom Lemming says that Colzie is "A tall, very athletic WR who shows the hands, the speed, the moves, and the production to dominate at the next level. Very physical off the line of scrimmage, he can go up and get it like no one’s business. He’s also an excellent downfield blocker."
----
• Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @BGI_MikeSinger, @CoachDeDario and @AndrewMentock.
• Like us on Facebook.