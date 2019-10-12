With the commitment of Athens (Ga.) Academy class of 2021 athlete Deion Colzie on Saturday afternoon, Notre Dame moved up in the Rivals' national recruiting rankings. The Fighting Irish moved past Ohio State to the No. 3 spot in the 2021 recruiting rankings. Notre Dame has six commitments in the 2021 class. With 938 points, the Irish's 2021 class is just 137 points behind Miami at the No. 2 spot. The Hurricanes has 12 commitments in the 2021 class.

Texas holds the top spot in the 2021 class with its eight total commitments. For more on the Rivals rankings formula, click here. Colzie ranks as a four-star prospect per Rivals and the No. 95 recruit nationally. Additionally, the 6-foot-4, 205-pounder ranks as the No. 9 recruit in Georgia and the No. 6 athlete in the land. Colzie is expected to play receiver for the Irish.