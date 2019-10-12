Notre Dame Commitment Profile: 2021 ATH Deion Colzie
During a campus visit to Notre Dame, Athens (Ga.) Academy class of 2021 athlete Deion Colzie announced his commitment to Notre Dame.
The 6-foot-4, 205-pounder picked the Irish over Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Duke, and several others.
"First I want to thank God for all of the blessings that he has given me," Colzie tweeted. "I also want to thank my family for their love and support throughout this process.
"I want to give a shoutout to my skills trainer, Terrence Edwards, for developing me into the player that I am today. And to all my coaches at Athens Academy, I thank you guys for taking a chance on me and helping me become who I am. You guys have challenged me in every way possible, only to make me stronger.
"Lastly, I want to thank every college for offering me a scholarship to you university and that I appreciate the chance you were willing to take on me. This was a tough decision that I prayed and thought very hard about. With that being said, after talking with my family, I will be committing to the University of Notre Dame! #GoIrish."
OFFER LIST: Alabama, Duke, Florida, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Mississippi State, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia
ANALYSIS: "A tall, very athletic WR who shows the hands, the speed, the moves, and the production to dominate at the next level. Very physical off the line of scrimmage, he can go up and get it like no one’s business. He’s also an excellent downfield blocker." - Analyst Tom Lemming of The Lemming Report
QUOTABLE: "I love the atmosphere and the people there," Colzie said of Notre Dame. "The fans love me. [Coach Del Alexander] was the first coach who I really built a relationship with. Now that I can talk to him more, I think the relationship will be stronger now." - Colzie
“From the perspective of outside athletics, it would be huge. To go to any company and say you have a degree from Notre Dame, it would put him above anyone else. In my visits to the school, I’ve really appreciated the academic strategy that they have in place for their athletes. It feels like where he is now. It’s a small, private school, but education is key. I remember when we visited for the first time, he said that it felt like home.” - Colzie's mother, Yolanda Jackson
RANKINGS: Rivals - No. 95 nationally, No. 9 recruit in Georgia, No. 6 athlete nationally
247 Sports - No. 55 nationally, No. 4 recruit in Georgia, No. 6 wide receiver nationally
ESPN - No. 48 nationally, No. 6 recruit in Georgia, No. 9 wide receiver nationally
Notre Dame 2021 Commitment List
WR Deion Colzie - Athens, Ga. - 6-foot-4, 205-pounds - Committed: Oct. 12, 2019
TE Cane Berrong - Hartwell, Ga. - 6-foot-4, 225-pounds - Committed: June 21, 2019
DL Gabriel Rubio - St. Peters, Mo. - 6-foot-5, 280-pounds - Committed: June 15, 2019
OL Blake Fisher - Avon, Ind. - 6-foot-6, 330-pounds - Committed: June 15, 2019
OL Greg Crippen - Bradenton, Fla. - 6-foot-4, 270-pounds - Committed: March 27, 2019
QB Tyler Buchner - La Jolla, Calif. - 6-foot-2, 195-pounds - Committed: March 8, 2019
2021 Commits By Position
1 - Quarterback
0 - Running Back
1 - Wide Receiver
1 - Tight End
2 - Offensive Linemen
1 - Defensive Linemen
0 - Linebacker
0 - Cornerback
0 - Safety
0 - Special Teams
Where Are They From?
1 - California
2 - Georgia
1 - Indiana
1 - Massachusetts (Crippen, who currently plays in Florida)
1- Missouri
