During a campus visit to Notre Dame, Athens (Ga.) Academy class of 2021 athlete Deion Colzie announced his commitment to Notre Dame.

The 6-foot-4, 205-pounder picked the Irish over Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Duke, and several others.

"First I want to thank God for all of the blessings that he has given me," Colzie tweeted. "I also want to thank my family for their love and support throughout this process.

"I want to give a shoutout to my skills trainer, Terrence Edwards, for developing me into the player that I am today. And to all my coaches at Athens Academy, I thank you guys for taking a chance on me and helping me become who I am. You guys have challenged me in every way possible, only to make me stronger.

"Lastly, I want to thank every college for offering me a scholarship to you university and that I appreciate the chance you were willing to take on me. This was a tough decision that I prayed and thought very hard about. With that being said, after talking with my family, I will be committing to the University of Notre Dame! #GoIrish."