Rivals recruiting scoop: Oklahoma, Texas, SMU trending up

Per a source, the Irish are expected to hire Martin from the NFL's Detroit Lions to replace departed GM Chad Bowden
Former Irish defensive coordinator, now with the Cincinnati Bengals, named college football's top assistant coach
Senior guard ties school record with eight 3-pointers in 88-57 in ND's 17th straight win.
ND's long playoff run may affect how much the Irish players are able to do as far as physical testing-and-drills portion
Notre Dame trailed by 14 points in second half, but recovered for 97-94 win over Boston College
