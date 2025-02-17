Three takeaways from Notre Dame MBB’s home loss to Louisville

Notre Dame guard Markus Burton, left, scored 22 points in another losing effort as Louisville beat the Irish on Sunday night. (Photo by Michael Clubb/South Bend Tribune/USA Today Network)

Louisville head coach Pat Kelsey came to the postgame press conference with his nephew sitting by his side. He ended it by reminding the young boy, who is also the nephew of Notre Dame quarterbacks coach Gino Guidugli, to say goodbye to the reporters as they left the room. Notre Dame head coach Micah Shrewsberry left the postgame press conference in a much different manner. He hijacked it with a rant of two minutes and 40 seconds, knocked over a microphone and stormed out of the room seemingly unprovoked. That's how differently things are going for the men's basketball programs at Notre Dame and Louisville. The 75-60 victory for the Cardinals on Sunday night in Purcell Pavilion was another reminder of the separation between the teams from South Bend, Ind., and Louisville, Ky.

Shrewsberry and the Irish (11-14, 5-9 ACC) are staring down a losing record for the second time in his two-year tenure as Notre Dame’s head coach. Kelsey and the Cardinals (20-6, 13-2) are looking at an NCAA Tournament bid in his first season leading the program after Louisville won just eight games last season while Kelsey was coaching at College of Charleston. Louisville proved to be the more balanced team with all five starters scoring between 10 and 16 points. It also played like a team that was more certain about what it is and what it should be. On the other hand, Notre Dame continued to be a team that relies too much on its top two scorers — Markus Burton and Tae Davis — and can’t complete a game without debilitating offensive slumps. Here are the top three takeaways from Notre Dame’s fourth loss in its past five games.

1. Notre Dame’s two-man show needs more support

Sunday appeared to be the night Braeden Shrewsberry would reemerge as a consistent scoring threat for Notre Dame. The sophomore guard sank a 3-pointer at the end of the shot clock on Notre Dame's first possession, then he made two of his next three shots, all from behind the arc, to score nine points in the first 5:01 of the game. Then he proceeded to miss his next nine shots from the field: five from the outside and four inside the 3-point line. Shrewsberry's 3-pointer with 1:06 left in the game pushed him to a respectable 12 points, but his shooting line (4-of-14 from the field and 4-of-10 from 3) was more reflective his offensive performance. "We're trying to screen to get Braeden open," said Micah Shrewsberry, his father. "We're trying to get other guys to handle the ball to do some different things. Gotta get back to the drawing board. Gotta do it. But sometimes when people switch it becomes a playmaking game." Burton, a fellow sophomore guard, led the Irish in scoring once again with a game-high 22 points, but he needed 18 field goal attempts and four free throw attempts to get there. Davis, a junior forward, added 15 points with a 4-of-9 shooting effort from the field in addition to hitting all seven of his free throws. Burton and Davis had to do too much of the offensive creating themselves. The Irish totaled just seven assists, and Burton was responsible for four of them. Burton also accounted for six of ND's 11 turnovers, a reflection of how hard Louisville's defense made him work. "They're a good defensive team," Micah Shrewsberry said. "They do a good job of switching a lot of stuff and taking you away from some things." But Burton and Davis still shouldn't have to account for so much of the scoring. Notre Dame was up 18-12 after 6:33 of play when Davis (two points) and Burton (three points) were being outscored by Braeden Shrewsberry (nine) and Sir Mohammed (four). Then Davis (two) and Burton (eight) provided the only 10 points the Irish scored the rest of the first half. Louisville flipped the game with 13-0 run between Burton's 3-pointer that put the Irish up six and a Davis jumper that ended a drought of 5:34. The reliance on Davis and Burton became even more apparent in the second half. Aside from a pair of free throws by forward Kebba Njie in the first minute of the second half, Davis and Burton provided all of ND's scoring until a Mohammed layup with 5:49 left in regulation. The Irish trailed by 18 points before Mohammed scored. Notre Dame's bench provided only two points in the loss. Five bench players saw playing time, but senior guards J.R. Konieczny (17:22) and Julian Roper II (15:36) played the most off the bench. Konieczny provided the lone bench bucket of the night with 3:18 remaining in the game. He finished 1-of-4 from the field with a pair of misses beyond the arc. Roper provided a defensive spark with three steals, but he also committed a turnover and missed all four of his shots.

2. Sir Mohammed’s minutes need to stay significant

Guard Matt Allocco, who’s missed the last four games with a right wrist injury, is bound to return to action soon. His absence has led to Mohammed making the first four starts of his career. The 6-foot-6 Mohammed, a freshman, hasn’t been a smashing success in those four games. He scored a combined 17 points on 7-of-19 shooting with six assists and seven turnovers. But he’s starting to look like he belongs on the court and can handle the moments. He hasn’t committed a turnover in either of the last two games while scoring 12 points. “Sometimes you need some playmaking,” Micah Shrewsberry said. “He’s one of the best passers that we have. We had seven assists. We need a guy that can help create some easy offense for you. “But how they play, you shift out, you gotta downsize and you gotta play a different lineup, and now you can’t run your regular stuff. You gotta change what you do a little bit. “He’s got a great basketball IQ where he can play more than one position. Some people are stuck. But he can move around even if he doesn’t practice it. He can move. He can do what Kebba does offensively, and those things. Then he can pass the ball. “We gotta keep working with him to get better to drive and finish some of those and keep working on the shot when people are helping.” Even if it’s off the bench, Mohammed should still be able to find plenty of playing time. The Irish shouldn’t have to go stretches with Roper and sophomore guard Logan Imes in the backcourt together. Mohammed is already a better offensive threat than both of them. Notre Dame needs to try to win games the rest of the season, but it also needs to find things that can carry over into next season. A gradual improvement for Mohammed the rest of the season could be important on both fronts.

3. Micah Shrewsberry’s postgame message was misguided