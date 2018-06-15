BGI Commitment Recap: Osita Ekwonu Commits To Notre Dame
Notre Dame picked up another huge piece of its 2019 class Saturday when Charlotte (N.C.) Providence Day Linebacker Osita Ekwonu announced his commitment to the Irish.
As always, Blue & Gold Illustrated brought its readers extensive coverage of the commitment, all of which can be found right here on this page.
First, the commit story from BGI recruiting reporter David McKinney, detailing Ekwonu's commitment and how he came to choose the Irish. You can read that HERE.
McKinney also spoke with Adam Hastings, Ekwonu's high school coach for insight on the type of player Ekwonu is. You can read that HERE.
Prior to his announcement, Rivals national Adam Fridman spoke with Ekwonu about his decision. You can read that HERE.
BGI football analyst Bryan Driskell took a look at what Ekwonu's commitment means for Notre Dame and where the Irish will go from here at the linebacker position. You can read Driskell's class impact piece HERE.
Finally, Driskell and McKinney recorded a new episode of the Recruiting Corner to discuss what Ekwonu's commitment means for Notre Dame. You can listen HERE.
SOCIAL MEDIA REACTION
Philippians 4:13— Osi Ekwonu™🇳🇬 (@Osita_Ekwonu59) June 14, 2018
I am BEYOND excited to announce that I will continue my academic and athletic career at The University of Notre Dame! 🍀 #FightClub19 pic.twitter.com/PGEo7JrjWo
And it just keeps getting better☘️ https://t.co/807roIGDPW— Litchfield Ajavon (@litch_ajavon) June 14, 2018
So excited for you Osi!! But selfishly we just want to hang out with your mom and dad😂😂@amka67— David Lacey (@revmackd10) June 14, 2018
Yessir bro! This what we talked about! 🍀 #FightClub19 https://t.co/KhP9o8Cklw— Hunter Spears (@Thehunterspears) June 14, 2018
Welcome to the Family ☘️☘️ https://t.co/sVJC8RQxiG— NaNa Osafo-Mensah (@NaNaOsafo2) June 14, 2018
Big time welcome to the family 💯 https://t.co/MH6yhSSutQ— 💸JShmoney💸 (@Jamion_Franklin) June 14, 2018
Welcome fam 💪🏽 https://t.co/ioakLqOMrU— Braden Lenzy (@blspeedy21) June 14, 2018
Huge Congratulations to you my Brotha! Time to lock in and go out with a bang for Senior year ‼️☘️ https://t.co/OatmSL9v7c— Jacolbe C 1️⃣2️⃣ (@JacolbeCowan12) June 14, 2018
June 14, 2018
So proud of @Osita_Ekwonu59 not only of the player he is, but also the great leader he has become!!! @NDFootball is getting another great one!!! https://t.co/Um6DHXMLo3— Providence Day FB (@PDS_ChargersFB) June 14, 2018
Another #LeaBacker joining the class. This is big time. Summertime is commitment time! #FightClub19 ☘️ pic.twitter.com/bWiSDzkzLd— Aaryn Kearney (AK) (@aarynkearney) June 14, 2018
Still remember the expression on Osi's face talking about his dream school...with HARD WORK and Determination dreams do come true. SO PROUD! pic.twitter.com/cUaM6p9D8A— Otis Moore Jr. (@CoachOMoore) June 14, 2018
Another big catch for ND. Butkus Award nominee 6‘2“ 225 OLB Osita Ekwonu Charlotte Providence Day. Bench is 350-10.9 100m.@Osita_Ekwonu59 pic.twitter.com/sJ2289Qfx3— Tom Lemming (@LemmingReport) June 14, 2018
----
