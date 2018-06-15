Ticker
BGI Commitment Recap: Osita Ekwonu Commits To Notre Dame

David McKinney • BlueAndGold.com
@BGI_DMcKinney
Recruiting Reporter

Notre Dame picked up another huge piece of its 2019 class Saturday when Charlotte (N.C.) Providence Day Linebacker Osita Ekwonu announced his commitment to the Irish.

As always, Blue & Gold Illustrated brought its readers extensive coverage of the commitment, all of which can be found right here on this page.

First, the commit story from BGI recruiting reporter David McKinney, detailing Ekwonu's commitment and how he came to choose the Irish. You can read that HERE.

McKinney also spoke with Adam Hastings, Ekwonu's high school coach for insight on the type of player Ekwonu is. You can read that HERE.

Prior to his announcement, Rivals national Adam Fridman spoke with Ekwonu about his decision. You can read that HERE.

BGI football analyst Bryan Driskell took a look at what Ekwonu's commitment means for Notre Dame and where the Irish will go from here at the linebacker position. You can read Driskell's class impact piece HERE.

Finally, Driskell and McKinney recorded a new episode of the Recruiting Corner to discuss what Ekwonu's commitment means for Notre Dame. You can listen HERE.

SOCIAL MEDIA REACTION 

----

