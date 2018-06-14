Notre Dame has picked up a commitment from Charlotte (N.C) Providence Day four-star Rivals250 outside linebacker Osita Ekwonu. Ekwonu, and No. 181 overall player in the class of 2019, gives Notre Dame its 14th commitment in the class, ninth on the defensive side of the ball and second linebacker. The Rivals250 member took an official visit to Notre Dame on the weekend of April 13, things went well, and Notre Dame surged to the top of his leaderboard.

Ekwonu burst onto the national scene after a dominant junior season in which he racked up 101 tackles, three sacks and three pass break ups to lead Providence Day to the North Carolina Division I title game. The Providence Day standout also rushed for 600 yards and 13 touchdowns as a running back, earning All-North Carolina Independent Schools Athletic Association honors for the second straight year. Entering 2018, Ekwonu had just one Power 5 offer, from in-state Wake Forest. By the end of January programs like Notre Dame, Ohio State, Penn State and Michigan had all extended scholarship offers. Ekwonu earned offers from Alabama, Florida, Duke, NC State, North Carolina, Northwestern, Tennessee, Louisville, Georgia Tech, West Virginia, Vanderbilt, Virginia and Syracuse to go with the Irish, Buckeyes, Nittany Lions and Wolverines.