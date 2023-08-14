The No. 13 ranking given to Notre Dame football in Monday's preseason Top 25 from The Associated Press came with an interesting piece of trivia.

The last time the Irish were ranked No. 13 in the preseason AP poll came in 1988, which was also the last time Notre Dame finished the season ranked No. 1 in the AP poll. The Irish have been ranked in 25 of the preseason AP polls since that national championship season, but the lucky No. 13 hadn't been the starting point until this year.

Notre Dame was joined in the preseason Top 25 by three opponents on its 2023 schedule: No. 3 Ohio State, No. 6 USC and No. 9 Clemson. Four others received at least one vote in the poll: Pittsburgh, Louisville, Duke and NC State.

