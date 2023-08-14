AP poll ranks Notre Dame football at No. 13 ahead of 2023 season
The No. 13 ranking given to Notre Dame football in Monday's preseason Top 25 from The Associated Press came with an interesting piece of trivia.
The last time the Irish were ranked No. 13 in the preseason AP poll came in 1988, which was also the last time Notre Dame finished the season ranked No. 1 in the AP poll. The Irish have been ranked in 25 of the preseason AP polls since that national championship season, but the lucky No. 13 hadn't been the starting point until this year.
Notre Dame was joined in the preseason Top 25 by three opponents on its 2023 schedule: No. 3 Ohio State, No. 6 USC and No. 9 Clemson. Four others received at least one vote in the poll: Pittsburgh, Louisville, Duke and NC State.
SUBSCRIBE TO INSIDE ND SPORTS TO STAY IN THE KNOW ON NOTRE DAME ATHLETICS
JOIN THE CONVERSATION ON THE INSIDER LOUNGE MESSAGE BOARD
Related content
• Notre Dame CB Benjamin Morrison wants to prove freshman season wasn't fluke
• Notre Dame football reveals captains for 2023 season
• Notebook: Wait, what? The Notre Dame offense shines in intrasquad scrimmage
---------------------------------------------------------------
Notre Dame was also ranked No. 13 in the preseason coaches poll that was released last week. The preseason FWAA-NFF Super 16 Poll, for which Inside ND Sports copublisher Eric Hansen is a voter, will be released Tuesday. Hansen shared his ballot Sunday.
Below is the complete preseason AP Top 25.
1. Georgia
2. Michigan
3. Ohio State
4. Alabama
5. LSU
6. USC
7. Penn State
8. Florida State
9. Clemson
10. Washington
11. Texas
12. Tennessee
13. Notre Dame
14. Utah
15. Oregon
16. Kansas State
17. TCU
18. Oregon State
19. Wisconsin
20. Oklahoma
21. North Carolina
22. Ole Miss
23. Texas A&M
24. Tulane
25. Iowa
---------------------------------------------------------------
• Talk with Notre Dame fans on The Insider Lounge.
• Subscribe to the Inside ND Sports podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, SoundCloud, Podbean or Pocket Casts.
• Subscribe to the Inside ND Sports channel on YouTube.
• Follow us on Twitter: @insideNDsports, @EHansenND, @TJamesND and @cbowles01.
• Like us on Facebook: Inside ND Sports
• Follow us on Instagram: @insideNDsports