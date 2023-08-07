The Irish were No. 5 to start Freeman’s inaugural season and finished the 2022 season 18th, with a 9-4 record. However, the Irish have outperformed their preseason ranking in the final polls in four out of the past six seasons.

Marcus Freeman’s second season as Notre Dame’s head football coach will start with the program’s lowest preseason ranking — 13th — in the coaches poll since it started the 2017 season unranked.

Three of ND’s 2023 opponents landed in the top 10 — Ohio State at No. 4, USC at No. 6 and Clemson at No. 9. Four others received votes outside the top 25 — Pitt, NC State, Wake Forest and Duke.

Defending national champion Georgia is No. 1.

The poll purports to have a panel of 63 FBS coaches voting in it, and yet there were 66 first-place votes cast, so draw your own conclusions. Freeman is on the panel, but former Irish coach Brian Kelly — now at LSU — is not.

The panel is chosen by random draw, conference by conference plus independents, from a pool of coaches who have indicated to the American Football Coaches Association their willingness to participate.

The Irish open the season against unranked Navy on Aug. 26 in Dublin, Ireland.