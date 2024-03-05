Midway through the first half Tuesday night in Dean E. Smith Center, Notre Dame men’s basketball looked like it could compete with No. 7 North Carolina. As the Tar Heels celebrated Senior Night in Chapel Hill, Notre Dame’s young lineup trailed by just two points with a little more than nine minutes remaining in the first half. When North Carolina fifth-year center Armando Bacot missed a dunk, it led to a fast break for Notre Dame with freshman point guard Markus Burton leading a two-on-one opportunity. But Burton, Notre Dame’s leading scorer who does most of his damage moving toward the basket, decided to settle for a transition 3-point attempt. His shot, which would have given the Irish the lead, missed. Then North Carolina leading scorer RJ Davis hit a 3-pointer on the other end. SUBSCRIBE TO INSIDE ND SPORTS TO STAY IN THE KNOW ON NOTRE DAME ATHLETICS

Notre Dame's offense struggled all night long. That the Irish couldn't manage to score while three North Carolina senior walk-ons played the first 1:18 of the game should have been a sign of bad times to come. Sophomore Tae Davis missed a basket in the lane and freshman Braeden Shrewsberry missed a jumper to start the game for the Irish. Burton, Notre Dame's rookie superhero for almost the entire season, had one of his worst offensive performances of his young career. He finished 3-of-11 shooting (27.3%) for nine points with the help of three free throws. Burton missed all three of his 3-point attempts and turned it over four times. His nine points provided his lowest scoring output since a career-low six points in a road loss to Miami on Dec. 2. He was outdueled by North Carolina star guard RJ Davis, a senior who may have played his last home game for the Tar Heels. RJ Davis stayed right around his season average (21.5) by scoring a game-high 22 points. Two UNC seniors who definitely played their final game in the Smith Center added 14 points each: Bacot and ND graduate transfer Cormac Ryan. It was Ryan's first time playing against his former Irish teammates, though not many of them are still at ND. Ryan finished 4-of-9 shooting with a pair of 3-pointers and four free throws.