The Notre Dame men's basketball team opened conference play last December with a loss.

Its regular-season conference slate ended Saturday with another loss, this one at Virginia Tech. But what happened within the Irish program between that first loss to Miami and their most recent 82-76 defeat at the hands of the Hokies in Blacksburg, Va., should not go unnoticed.

Freshman point guard Markus Burton turned into one of the most formidable scorers in the ACC.

Braeden Shrewsberry and Tae Davis, two underclassmen, took their lumps early but emerged by mid-Feburary as legitimate second and third options offensively for Notre Dame (12-19, 7-13 ACC).

The Irish still have their lapses, like lack of rim protection beyond 6-foot-10 forward Kebba Njie, as well as occasional turnovers and rebounding — Virginia Tech crashed the glass and won the rebounding margin 39-28 (15-5 offensively).

“First off, congrats to Virginia Tech," head coach Micah Shrewsberry said in a statement provided by Fighting Irish Media. "A hard fought game against a good team. They were hard to prepare [for] and tough to deal with. They are so good offensively, and we gave them extra chances. They wanted it more, and all those offensive rebounds killed us.”

Last season, Shrewsberry led a No. 10-seeded Penn State to three wins in three days in the Bib Ten Tournament before losing in the league championship game to top-seeded Purdue.

Repeating that same success will be a tall task during next week's ACC Tournament at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. — where the Irish will likely open the first round against Georgia Tech in the No. 12-vs-No. 13 matchup on Tuesday at 2 p.m. EDT — but Notre Dame is a different team than most saw earlier in conference play.

The Irish swept their season series against Georgia Tech, winning by a combined 10 points, including an overtime win in Atlanta on Jan. 9. If ND's effort until the final whistle at Virginia Tech indicates anything, it's that Shrewsberry's young nucleus is prepared to compete for all 40 minutes — against any level of opponent — for however long their ACC Tournament run is destined to be.

