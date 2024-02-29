SOUTH BEND, Ind. — The real beauty in the 17th-ranked Notre Dame women’s basketball touching its ceiling and then breaking through it Thursday night at Purcell Pavilion is the expectation from within that there’s still higher ground for this team. “It was just a magical night for us,” ND head coach Niele Ivey said after the Irish took out the soon-to-be anointed ACC regular-season champ and a team vying for a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament, fifth-ranked, Virginia Tech, by a 71-58 count. “I want us to play like this all the time.” Just maybe they can. And they’ll need to.

Notre Dame (22-6, 11-5 ACC) put itself in position to clinch the fourth seed and final spot that earns a double-bye in next week’s ACC Tournament in Greensboro, N.C. if it can subdue 22nd-ranked Louisville (23-7, 12-5) Sunday in the regular-season finale at home (2 p.m. EST; ESPN). For the Irish to grab the 3 seed, mathematically possible, it would require 12th-ranked NC State (24-5, 12-5) to lose to a 6-23 Wake Forest team on Sunday. A sweep this week and a respectable showing in the ACC Tourney probably would be enough to land the Irish first- and second-round home games in the upcoming NCAA Tournament by virtue of a No. 4 seed or better. “What I know about this team is we have so much talent and we've learned a lot with our losses,” Ivey said. “This team is growing and maturing every time you see them. Every night we're trying to get better. And so, I feel like everything that we've gone through this season has led us up to this moment.” And they seized it right from the opening tip against Virginia Tech (23-5, 14-3) after falling behind by double digits in the first quarters of five of their previous six games. They pushed pace and tempo and flexed their transition game on both ends, with an 18-2 command in fastbreak points. They outrebounded (43-29) and outshot (45% to 37%) a team not used to getting outdone in either stat category. And the Irish man-to-man defense was a tour de force, smothering two-time ACC Player of the Year (and likely in line for a third) 6-foot-6 Elizabeth Kitley (12 points, roughly half her average) and forcing Hokies star guard Georgia Amoore into a 7-of-24 shooting night. “I thought they had a really good game plan,” said Virginia Tech coach Kenny Brooks, whose Hokies saw their 10-game winning streak come to an end. “They were extremely physical with us. And we didn't answer the bell. “I thought we were playing on our heels for most of the night. They sped us up to where we really couldn't get into what we wanted to get to. And then we had to play from behind for the majority of the night.” Freshman point guard Hannah Hidalgo lit the fire on offense and defense and never let it come close to flickering out, with jer relentless ball pressure on defense and daring drives on offense. The nation’s third-leading scorer — and now the ACC record holder in points for a freshman — finished with 23 points, six assists, three steals and a game-high 12 rebounds, three more than Kitley, who leads the ACC and was sixth nationally coming in (11.6).

