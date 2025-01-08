WSBT Wrap: Priorities and concerns for Notre Dame ahead of Orange Bowl

Tyler James of Inside ND Sports joins WSBT sports director Pete Byrne to share takeaways from the Orange Bowl's joint press conference for Notre Dame football head coach Marcus Freeman and Penn State head coach James Franklin, Franklin's interest in sharing opinions on national topics, Freeman's disinterest in doing so, how the depth of both programs is being tested with such a long season, the Irish defensive line stepping up, how important running backs Jadarian Price and Aneyas Williams will be for Notre Dame given Jeremiyah Love's status, the challenge of defending Penn State tight end Tyler Warren, what Notre Dame needs to prioritize in the next 24 hours and more.

Inside ND Sports is partnering with WSBT to provide even more coverage of the Notre Dame football season.

Click here to subscribe to Inside ND Sports on YouTube.

Thumbnail photo credit: Jeff Douglas, Inside ND Sports

Pictured: Jeremiyah Love