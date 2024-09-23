Tyler James of Inside ND Sports joins WSBT sports director Pete Byrne to share takeaways from Notre Dame football head coach Marcus Freeman's Monday press conference, cornerback Jaden Mickey's decision to redshirt and eventually transfer, who has to step up without him, what Freeman sees in quarterback Riley Leonard's improvement, the injury to tight end Cooper Flanagan and looking ahead at Saturday's game against Louisville.

Inside ND Sports is partnering with WSBT to provide even more coverage of the Notre Dame football season. James and Byrne will record a video every Monday following a Freeman press conference.

Thumbnail photo credit: Jeff Douglas, Inside ND Sports

