WSBT Video: How Notre Dame moves forward at cornerback without Ben Morrison

in other news
Football Never Sleeps: Can Notre Dame keep offensive momentum rolling?
Watch Eric Hansen and Tyler James on YouTube
Notebook: Notre Dame trending in the right direction on fourth downs
Also items on Georgia Tech QB Haynes King's status, freshman CB Leonard Moore's rise, ND's offensive checkpoint.
Four-star QB Blake Hebert flips commitment from Clemson to Notre Dame
Notre Dame lands its new 2025 quarterback commitment
Notre Dame leaves big impression on four-star SMU commit Jalen Cooper
Cooper made official visit to Notre Dame this past weekend
Transcript: Notre Dame football's Marcus Freeman opens Georgia Tech week
Here's everything the Irish head coach had to say ahead of No. 12 Notre Dame's Saturday matchup with Georgia Tech
in other news
Football Never Sleeps: Can Notre Dame keep offensive momentum rolling?
Watch Eric Hansen and Tyler James on YouTube
Notebook: Notre Dame trending in the right direction on fourth downs
Also items on Georgia Tech QB Haynes King's status, freshman CB Leonard Moore's rise, ND's offensive checkpoint.
Four-star QB Blake Hebert flips commitment from Clemson to Notre Dame
Notre Dame lands its new 2025 quarterback commitment
Eric Hansen of Inside ND Sports joins WSBT sports director Pete Byrne to discuss how 12th-ranked Notre Dame (5-1) moves forward from the season-ending injury to All-America cornerback Benjamin Morrison as the Irish head to Atlanta to face Georgia Tech (5-2) on Saturday. They also chat about what makes the matchup with the Yellow Jackets a trap game of sorts.
Inside ND Sports is partnering with WSBT to provide even more coverage of the Notre Dame football season. A segment with Hansen and Byrne will air every Monday on WSBT22 News at 5.
Thumbnail photo credit: Jeff Douglas, Inside ND Sports
Pictured: Notre Dame cornerback Leonard Moore.
- SDE
- OT
- CB
- OLB
- OT
- OT
- CB
- S
- DT
- TE