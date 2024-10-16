Advertisement

Football Never Sleeps: Can Notre Dame keep offensive momentum rolling?

Football Never Sleeps: Can Notre Dame keep offensive momentum rolling?

Notebook: Notre Dame trending in the right direction on fourth downs

Notebook: Notre Dame trending in the right direction on fourth downs

Also items on Georgia Tech QB Haynes King's status, freshman CB Leonard Moore's rise, ND's offensive checkpoint.

Four-star QB Blake Hebert flips commitment from Clemson to Notre Dame

Four-star QB Blake Hebert flips commitment from Clemson to Notre Dame

Notre Dame lands its new 2025 quarterback commitment

Notre Dame leaves big impression on four-star SMU commit Jalen Cooper

Notre Dame leaves big impression on four-star SMU commit Jalen Cooper

Cooper made official visit to Notre Dame this past weekend

Transcript: Notre Dame football's Marcus Freeman opens Georgia Tech week

Transcript: Notre Dame football's Marcus Freeman opens Georgia Tech week

Here's everything the Irish head coach had to say ahead of No. 12 Notre Dame's Saturday matchup with Georgia Tech

Published Oct 16, 2024
WSBT Video: How Notre Dame moves forward at cornerback without Ben Morrison
Eric Hansen  •  InsideNDSports
Eric Hansen of Inside ND Sports joins WSBT sports director Pete Byrne to discuss how 12th-ranked Notre Dame (5-1) moves forward from the season-ending injury to All-America cornerback Benjamin Morrison as the Irish head to Atlanta to face Georgia Tech (5-2) on Saturday. They also chat about what makes the matchup with the Yellow Jackets a trap game of sorts.

Inside ND Sports is partnering with WSBT to provide even more coverage of the Notre Dame football season. A segment with Hansen and Byrne will air every Monday on WSBT22 News at 5.

Thumbnail photo credit: Jeff Douglas, Inside ND Sports

Pictured: Notre Dame cornerback Leonard Moore.

