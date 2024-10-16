WSBT Video: How Notre Dame moves forward at cornerback without Ben Morrison

Eric Hansen of Inside ND Sports joins WSBT sports director Pete Byrne to discuss how 12th-ranked Notre Dame (5-1) moves forward from the season-ending injury to All-America cornerback Benjamin Morrison as the Irish head to Atlanta to face Georgia Tech (5-2) on Saturday. They also chat about what makes the matchup with the Yellow Jackets a trap game of sorts.

Inside ND Sports is partnering with WSBT to provide even more coverage of the Notre Dame football season. A segment with Hansen and Byrne will air every Monday on WSBT22 News at 5.

Thumbnail photo credit: Jeff Douglas, Inside ND Sports

Pictured: Notre Dame cornerback Leonard Moore.