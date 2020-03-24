When safety Houston Griffith went home over spring break to train at Win Performance in Highland Park, Ill., just outside of Chicago, he brought a fellow defensive teammate with him from the Detriot area: Ovie Oghoufo.

The 6-3 vyper (drop defensive end) is a rising junior that, due to the season-ending injuries Daelin Hayes and Julian Okwara suffered, surged up the depth chart and into the two-deep by the end of 2019. After not seeing the field at all as a freshman, Oghoufo appeared in eight games in 2019 and played 118 snaps, 93 of which came in the final three regular-season contests and the bowl game.

Oghoufo worked out with safety Houston Griffith over spring break. (Mike Miller)

As a former linebacker and the Scout Team Defensive Player of the Year in 2018, Oghoufo has shown flashes of next-level speed and agility that should allow him to develop into a terror off the edge, who gives opposing quarterbacks nightmares. Currently, he projects as the backup vyper behind fifth-year senior Daelin Hayes. In the first (and only) spring practice, Oghoufo went out with the first team in 11-on-11 but lined up with the second team in non-contact drills, which Hayes could participate in while he was still recovering from a torn labrum.

Explosiveness