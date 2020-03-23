After sitting out the previous season, safety Alohi Gilman was an immediate revelation in 2018 and a key reason why Notre Dame made its first-ever trip to the College Football Playoff.

Without him and his heroic strip on near the goal line against Vanderbilt, the Fighting Irish possibly lose to a subpar Commodores team and most fans are talking about what could have been.

With Gilman and his backend running mate Jalen Elliott hoping to hear their names called at the 2020 NFL Draft in April, most have rising sophomore Kyle Hamilton pegged as the heir apparent at the safety position, but he can't replace two starters alone.

Could the other answer be Houston Griffith?