“I don’t know that we were that bad last year,” Kelly told reporters. “We scored a lot of points. There seems to be this narrative out there that we weren't very good at running the football. We were a pretty good offense last year. We keep parsing last year.”

Asked March 5 after Notre Dame’s first spring practice about the Irish’s 2019 running game and the offensive line’s role in it, he became a tad irked.

Last season, though, was ripe for parsing. The enduring narrative around Notre Dame’s offensive line, run game and its effectiveness is a lack thereof. It stems from rushing attack duds in losses to Georgia and Michigan, a late-season lull coupled with injures in the backfield and up front, and quarterback Ian Book leading the team in rushing yards over the final seven games.

Finally, over the final six regular season games, Notre Dame's running backs averaged only 75.5 yards per game and 3.38 yards per carry.

Something just didn’t feel quite right, making “pretty good” feel like an assertion that echoes into empty air despite the 11-win season that produced the highest-scoring offense in Kelly’s 10 seasons at Notre Dame.

That’s all hard to erase.

But there’s still room to offer what feels like a hot take: What if the offensive line situation wasn’t, and isn’t, as bad as it looks and didn’t nosedive from 2018? A dive into Football Outsiders’ numbers supports such a claim and backs Kelly’s unflinching defense and Pro Football Focus’ optimistic view of the Irish’s front line.

Take a look at these six Football Outsiders rushing stats that examine rushing offenses and offensive lines. First, a dictionary:

-Line yards per carry: “The line gets 100 percent credit for rushing yardage between 0-3 yards and 50 percent credit for yards 4-8. Anything over 8 yards is quantified as a highlight opportunity and credit goes to the runner. Lost yardage still counts for 125 percent.”

-Standard down line yards per carry: “The raw, unadjusted per-carry line yardage for a team on standard downs (first down, second-and-7 or fewer, third-and-4 or fewer, fourth-and-4 or fewer.”

-Passing down line yards per carry: “Unadjusted averages for rushing on passing downs.”

-Opportunity rate: “The percentage of carries (when four yards are available) that gain at least four yards.”

-Power success rate: “Percentage of runs on third or fourth down, two yards or less to go, that achieved a first down or touchdown.”

-Stuff rate: “Percentage of carries by running backs that are stopped at or before the line of scrimmage.”

(Garbage time stats are not included in any of these).