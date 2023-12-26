Javontae Jean-Baptiste watched multiple Notre Dame teammates with 2024 NFL Draft aspirations choose to skip out on Friday’s Sun Bowl. It never impacted the defensive end’s decision to play one more game in a Notre Dame uniform. “I can’t look at someone and say, ‘Well, he’s opting out so I’m opting out,’” Jean-Baptiste said. “No. Everyone has their own individual thing and their own basis for them that’s very important to them and what’s going to go on and transpire with them.” SUBSCRIBE TO INSIDE ND SPORTS TO STAY IN THE KNOW ON NOTRE DAME ATHLETICS

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGlmcmFtZSB3aWR0aD0iMTAwJSIgaGVpZ2h0PSIxNjYiIHNjcm9sbGluZz0i bm8iIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPSJubyIgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3cuc291bmRjbG91 ZC5jb20vcGxheWVyLz91cmw9aHR0cHMlM0EvL2FwaS5zb3VuZGNsb3VkLmNv bS90cmFja3MvMTY5NzI1MjE3MiZhbXA7Y29sb3I9ZmY1NTAwJmFtcDthdXRv X3BsYXk9ZmFsc2UmYW1wO2hpZGVfcmVsYXRlZD1mYWxzZSZhbXA7c2hvd19j b21tZW50cz10cnVlJmFtcDtzaG93X3VzZXI9dHJ1ZSZhbXA7c2hvd19yZXBv c3RzPWZhbHNlIj48L2lmcmFtZT4KPGJyPgoK

Advertisement

Related Content Mike Denbrock expected to be named Notre Dame's next offensive coordinator Recruiting rewind: Looking at Notre Dame's hidden gems of recent classes Analysis: Ranking the 2024 signees for Notre Dame football What Notre Dame's 2024 signing class tells us about the 2025 cycle Notre Dame football depth chart projection heading into Sun Bowl game --------------------------------------------------------------- So why did Jean-Baptiste, who joined Notre Dame’s program less than a year ago after five seasons at Ohio State, choose to play against No. 19 Oregon State (8-4)? “For me it was all about putting my best foot forward and leaving no stone unturned," he said. "I don’t want to say that there was anything that I didn’t do or wish I should have done. That was it. It led me to make sure that I did everything I could in my time in college.” Head coach Marcus Freeman and the Notre Dame coaching staff were glad to have Jean-Baptiste available. “They were happy,” Jean-Baptiste said. “They just wanted the best for me and what the decision was, it was. It was all love for that.” In return for his dedication to Notre Dame’s program, Jean-Baptiste was named one of four captains for the game. Linebacker JD Bertrand is the only captain from the season still planning to play. So Jean-Baptiste, safety DJ Brown and long snapper Michael Vinson were picked to replace left tackle Joe Alt, cornerback Cam Hart and quarterback Sam Hartman as captains. “It means a lot,” Jean-Baptiste said. “I haven’t been a captain since high school. It feels good. I’m ready to lead the guys and push them to do whatever they can do.” Jean-Baptiste will enter the Sun Bowl as the most-experienced player on Notre Dame’s roster with 59 games played in his career. Brown is right behind him with 58. Jean-Baptiste’s first bowl experience came at the end of the 2018 as Ohio State played in the Rose Bowl. That’s when he learned how the lead up to the game can include plenty of time for younger players to develop. “You haven’t had a chance to deep dive into your skillsets because you’re working scout the whole other time throughout the season,” Jean-Baptiste said. “Then once you get to that bowl prep, then it’s like, all right, what are the techniques and tendencies I need to improve on? How do I improve this? It’s all dependent on who the person is. “Coaches get the deep dives into those players and make sure they’re continuously getting better. As bowl prep goes, as you get better, it’s time to come around bowl game time. You go back to work with the scouts, giving the ones a good look. Bowl prep is trying to create a space where the whole team is trying to elevate.” JOIN THE CONVERSATION ON THE INSIDER LOUNGE MESSAGE BOARD