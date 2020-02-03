Notre Dame added a new commitment over the weekend in the 2021 class, as Bolingbrook (Ill.) High safety Justin Walters pledged to the Fighting Irish. With eight commitments in the 2021 class, Notre Dame sits at No. 3 in the Rivals team recruiting rankings and saw its total points increase to 1,215, well ahead of Florida at No. 4 with 959. Ohio State holds the top spot with its 10 commits and 1,535 points, and Clemson ranks at No. 2 with with nine pledges and 1,382 points.

Notre Dame held the top spot in the rankings for much of the fall, but recent string of commitments by the Buckeyes and Tigers pushed them past the Irish. Rivals ranks Walters, who is currently Notre Dame's only three-star commit in the class, as the No. 14 safety nationally and No. 8 prospect in Illinois. "Walters is the type of safety who puts fear in wide receivers when they come across the middle of the field," Rivals analyst Josh Helmholdt said. "There is also little concern about his instincts for the position; his read and reaction time is excellent.