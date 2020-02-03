Where Notre Dame Stands In 2021 National Recruiting Rankings
Notre Dame added a new commitment over the weekend in the 2021 class, as Bolingbrook (Ill.) High safety Justin Walters pledged to the Fighting Irish.
With eight commitments in the 2021 class, Notre Dame sits at No. 3 in the Rivals team recruiting rankings and saw its total points increase to 1,215, well ahead of Florida at No. 4 with 959.
Ohio State holds the top spot with its 10 commits and 1,535 points, and Clemson ranks at No. 2 with with nine pledges and 1,382 points.
RELATED: Justin Walters Commit Impact | Safety Justin Walters: "Lock Me In. I'm Committed."
Notre Dame held the top spot in the rankings for much of the fall, but recent string of commitments by the Buckeyes and Tigers pushed them past the Irish.
Rivals ranks Walters, who is currently Notre Dame's only three-star commit in the class, as the No. 14 safety nationally and No. 8 prospect in Illinois.
"Walters is the type of safety who puts fear in wide receivers when they come across the middle of the field," Rivals analyst Josh Helmholdt said. "There is also little concern about his instincts for the position; his read and reaction time is excellent.
Notre Dame has six commits on offense: quarterback Tyler Buchner, wide receivers Lorenzo Styles and Deion Colzie, tight end Cane Berrong, and offensive linemen Blake Fisher and Greg Crippen.
Walters joins defensive tackle Gabriel Rubio on Notre Dame's defensive commitment list.
"Ever since I went to that New Mexico game, I knew in my heart that it was the place," Walters explained. "Everyone talks about 'when you know, you know,' and I knew. When I went on that visit yesterday, I was thinking to myself and talking to my parents when we got home.
"We were just saying, 'Why waste these other coaches' time and waste my time taking other visits when in all of our hearts we know where I'm going to go?'"
----
• Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @BGI_MikeSinger, @CoachDeDario and @AndrewMentock.
• Like us on Facebook.