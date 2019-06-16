Notre Dame has one of the best recruiting classes in the country.

Notre Dame is once again closing in on a Top 5 recruiting class. The Fighting Irish sit at No. 6 in the Rivals national team recruiting rankings after landing an important commitment from four-star Mars (Pa.) offensive lineman Michael Carmody. Notre Dame remains ahead of schools like Ohio State, Florida State, Penn State and Michigan. Clemson, LSU, Alabama, Miami and Georgia are the only five schools ranked ahead of Notre Dame. Notre Dame currently holds 13 verbal commitments — one five-star prospect, nine four-star prospects, two three-star prospects and one unranked prospect.

The addition of Carmody helped Notre Dame inch closer to a Top 5 class and boosted the overall score to 1,611. At 6-foot-6, 280 pounds, Carmody is ranked as the No. 36 offensive tackle in the country, per Rivals.com. Carmody has a 5.8 recruit rating, which means he is considered one of the next-tier elite prospects in the country, generally among the nation’s top 300-325 prospects overall.