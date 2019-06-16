Where Notre Dame Sits In National Recruiting Rankings
Notre Dame is once again closing in on a Top 5 recruiting class.
The Fighting Irish sit at No. 6 in the Rivals national team recruiting rankings after landing an important commitment from four-star Mars (Pa.) offensive lineman Michael Carmody.
Notre Dame remains ahead of schools like Ohio State, Florida State, Penn State and Michigan. Clemson, LSU, Alabama, Miami and Georgia are the only five schools ranked ahead of Notre Dame.
Notre Dame currently holds 13 verbal commitments — one five-star prospect, nine four-star prospects, two three-star prospects and one unranked prospect.
The addition of Carmody helped Notre Dame inch closer to a Top 5 class and boosted the overall score to 1,611. At 6-foot-6, 280 pounds, Carmody is ranked as the No. 36 offensive tackle in the country, per Rivals.com.
Carmody has a 5.8 recruit rating, which means he is considered one of the next-tier elite prospects in the country, generally among the nation’s top 300-325 prospects overall.
"Right now, Carmody projects best at guard due to his mauling style of play and lack of prowess in protection at right tackle," wrote BGI's Bryan Driskell. "Do not be surprised, however, if Carmody looks more natural as a pass blocker in 2019 after gaining more experience as an offensive lineman, and after another year of coaching.
"Once that happens his game will take off and he could fit as a tackle at the next level, and that is the projection the Notre Dame coaches are making with him. That is why his upside grade was so high."
Carmody is the second offensive line commit in Notre Dame's 2020 recruiting class, joining elite Pinnacle (Ariz.) tackle Tosh Baker.
Of Notre Dame’s 13 commits, eight are ranked inside the Rivals250.
