What to expect for Notre Dame on College Football Playoff selection Sunday

Notre Dame likely needed two of the three teams ranked No. 2 through No. 5 in the penultimate College Football Playoff rankings to lose on championship Saturday in order for the Irish to work their way into the top four. Only one, No. 5 Oklahoma State, was defeated. So what now? Better luck next time. The Fighting Irish (11-1) almost certainly won't qualify as a semifinalist. Former head coach Brian Kelly, now at LSU, said multiple times Notre Dame was one of the four best teams in the country — even after he made the decision to become a Tiger. Newly named Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman was ready for a chance to coach in the CFP, but it's looking like that won't be reality.

No. 2 Michigan demolished No. 13 Iowa 42-3. No. 3 Alabama easily handled No. 1 Georgia 41-24. No. 4 Cincinnati took care of No. 21 Houston 35-20. Those three winners are locks to stay in the top four when the final rankings are released Sunday afternoon. It's believed that Georgia, widely considered the best team in the sport since mid-October, is also a lock despite a blowout loss to the Crimson Tide. The SEC Championship Game was by far the Bulldogs' worst defensive and overall game of the season, but it still probably was not bad enough to drop the Dawgs from the top out of the mountain to the outside looking in. Georgia passed the eye test in every other game. One loss to the defending national champion won't spell doomsday.

The rankings will likely shake out one of two ways. Alabama moves to No. 1 and Georgia drops to No. 2 or No. 3 to avoid an immediate rematch of the SEC title game. Or Michigan assumes the throne as the top team in the country at No. 1, Alabama slides to No. 2 and Georgia falls all the way to No. 4 to again avoid the rematch. Cincinnati would rank No. 3 in the first scenario and No. 4 in the second. Notre Dame does not fit into either outlook. The Fighting Irish will most likely check in at No. 5 no matter how it plays out with No. 1 through No. 4. Notre Dame fans can get nit-picky and declare Georgia doesn't have much better of a résumé than that of the Irish, but even that wouldn't quite be accurate. Georgia has three wins over teams that checked into last week's CFP rankings; No. 20 Clemson, No. 22 Arkansas and No. 23 Kentucky. Notre Dame has zero such wins.

Notre Dame will likely come up just short of a College Football Playoff berth. (Associated Press)