Four-star OT Gregory Patrick commits to Notre Dame football's 2026 class

Four-star offensive tackle Gregory Patrick has committed to Notre Dame's 2026 class.

Gregory Patrick made countless recruiting visits to Notre Dame, Michigan and Michigan State. All those trips informed the decision the four-star offensive tackle made Sunday when he announced his verbal commitment to the Irish. "It really came down to the people and the culture," Patrick told Inside ND Sports. "Obviously, they compete at the highest level and produce great offensive linemen." Patrick, a 6-foot-5, 275-pound junior at Portage (Mich.) Northern, came to his commitment conclusion following his most recent visit to Notre Dame earlier this month. Patrick had been focused on four finalists — Notre Dame, Michigan, Michigan State and Penn State — with plans to make official visits to all four later this year.

Advertisement

More Content

Now Notre Dame is the only thing planned for Patrick's future ahead of his senior season. Rivals ranks Patrick as the No. 32 offensive tackle in the 2026 class. Patrick became the fourth offensive linemen to commit to Notre Dame's class after fellow four-star recruits Sullivan Garvin, Ben Nichols and Tyler Merrill. Patrick grew close to Michiganders Garvin and Nichols, and they've spent time training together. The Irish may add a fifth offensive lineman to the class, but it would be for someone Notre Dame really wants. Notre Dame offered Patrick on Pot of Gold Day in March 2024 after he'd already visited the Irish twice. He's made four more visits to Notre Dame since then as the Irish won over his recruitment. Both Michigan and Michigan State hosted Patrick for more visits than Notre Dame, but that didn't make a difference in the long run. The Spartans weren't able to reel in a legacy recruit whose father, Joseph Patrick, played offensive line at Michigan State. The younger Patrick was drawn to play for ND offensive line coach Joe Rudolph. “Coach Rudolph has been nothing but great to my family and I," Gregory Patrick told Rivals. "The players love him and talk about how he helps them in life, not just football. I'm super excited to be able to play for him.” JOIN THE CONVERSATION ON THE INSIDER LOUNGE MESSAGE BOARD