BlueAndGold - What They’re Saying: Notre Dame Fighting Irish 45, Boston College 31

A look at what the media is saying after Notre Dame’s 45-31 victory against Boston College on Saturday.

Ian Book accounted for 368 yards of total offense and four touchdowns to lead Notre Dame past Boston College, 45-31 (@NDfootball)

Patrick Engel, BlueandGold.com: As Ian Book Finds More, So Does Notre Dame CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. – If the defeat of Clemson piqued your curiosity or gave you belief, this handling of Boston College more lopsided than the final margin suggests allowed you to take the plunge with no qualms. Go ahead, do a cannonball into these unfamiliar but thirst-quenching waters. Notre Dame’s quarterback is the reason the Irish are winning games and having flirtatious encounters with 50 points. It has been a minute since that was reality. And it’s a sight that has Notre Dame fans across the country surely thinking big about what’s next in this final six weeks. Yes, there are other factors in Notre Dame’s 8-0 start. The No. 2-ranked team isn’t riding the shoulders of one man right now, nor has it all year. But Ian Book is the constant. In the Irish’s 45-31 win over Boston College, he offered a bit everything. He stood in pockets as walls closed in and delivered throws. He escaped sacks and dodged pressure to find receivers in scramble situations, which all looked so simple and natural. All told, Book was 20-for-27 for 282 yards and three touchdowns. No sacks. No turnovers. No mistakes that left a bad taste or lasting memory. “He was outstanding,” Brian Kelly said. “Probably in a large degree the difference in this game.” There was no starker contrast between these two teams than their quarterback play. Book, a three-year starter, was in total command. His former backup, Phil Jurkovec, completed fewer than 50 percent of his passes. The ones he hit were an impressive collection of strikes from the pocket and deft improvisation. The ones he didn’t were confounding misses that looked laborious, even if they were layup throws (they’re perhaps explained by a separated shoulder suffered Oct. 31). No matter how Book and Jurkovec played Saturday, what led them to their respective starting roles is an old tale not worth rehashing. As long as Book was at Notre Dame, Jurkovec would be his understudy. Like it or not. Hard not to now. Click Here to continue reading

Patrick Engel, BlueandGold.com: Initial Thoughts: Notre Dame Takes Down Boston College, Moves To 8-0 Some quick thoughts, analysis and musings after Notre Dame’s 45-31 win over Boston College to move to 8-0 and 7-0 in the ACC. •The win was Brian Kelly’s 100th of his Notre Dame tenure, tying Lou Holtz for second-most in school history. •RIP, the “Should Notre Dame have benched Ian Book for Phil Jurkovec” discussion that was never based in reality. Don’t let the door hit you on the way out. •Book followed up his stellar day against Clemson by completing 20-of-27 passes for 283 yards and three touchdowns. He eclipsed 10 yards per attempt for the second time this year, and his 74 percent completion rate is his highest since 2018. He added a team-high 85 rushing yards and a touchdown on 10 carries. Whatever his worst play was, it was not memorable. •The pocket poise and purpose with which Book scrambles is such a difference-maker and contrast from 2019 to 2020. He’s hanging in there longer. He remains elusive. On the second of his three touchdown passes to grad transfer receiver Bennett Skowronek, he casually shifted out of the pocket when left guard Aaron Banks gave up pressure and fired a dart to Skowronek on a corner route. When he bails, he’s not defaulting to run. •Jurkovec was 18-of-40 for 287 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. Boston College coach Jeff Hafley said after the game Jurkovec suffered a separated shoulder Oct. 31 against Clemson. •Jurkovec is nothing if not must-watch. There will be valleys, like short-hopped throws, but the peaks are undeniable – such as his 4-yard improvised touchdown to Zay Flowers in the first quarter. •An easy way to fix red-zone issues is to find a receiver who invites physicality and opens up the playbook for more one-on-ones and jump balls. Those weren’t often options that worked or were tried in the first seven games. Skowronek has the frame at 6-4, but just as important, seeks out contact. •A second way to fix red-zone issues: Get to goal-line situations and throw four tight ends in there. Notre Dame has called nine runs out of 14 personnel this year after doing so twice Saturday. Seven were touchdowns, four more than anyone else in the country. •Hang onto the ball. Wear stickier gloves. Cradle it like a baby. Anything. The case of fumblitis has festered longer than Notre Dame would like. Click Here to continue reading

Chip Patterson, CBS Sports: Notre Dame vs. Boston College score, takeaways: QB Ian Book leads No. 2 Fighting Irish past Eagles No. 2 Notre Dame moved one step closer to a shot at its first conference championship and a second College Football Playoff appearance with its 45-31 win at Boston College on Saturday. The victory moves the Fighting Irish to 8-0 overall and follows one of the biggest wins in program history, taking down then-No. 1 Clemson 47-40 in double overtime to move into first place in the ACC standings in their rare season as a full ACC member. That game was highlighted by a career performance from Ian Book, and the senior quarterback was storyline again on Saturday against Boston College. Book went 20-of-28 passing for 283 yards and three touchdowns while totaling 85 yards on the ground and another score. He did a great job of avoiding the Eagles' pass rush with his feet, extending the play and keeping his eyes downfield to connect with receivers. That was never more evident than in the first half after getting backed up to second and goal outside of the 10-yard line as Book evaded Boston College defenders before connecting with Ben Skowronek on one of the three touchdown receptions for the tight end. Book's performance highlights one of the most interesting wrinkles to the College Football Playoff race, which is a Notre Dame team that is hitting its peak offensively as the season turns to crowning a champion in the next two months. The ground game was always going to be the foundation of the way the Fighting Irish attacked on offense, but now we've got the emergence of game-changing pass catchers with Skowronek and wide receiver Avery Davis. Click Here to continue reading

Mike Goolsby, BlueandGold.com: Boston College-Notre Dame Postgame Show Goolsby’s Instant Takeaways “The second half was much different than the first half; the first half was a little concerning. The instant takeaway is ‘what could have been.’ This really could have been one of those crazy Boston College kind of scenarios. The onside kick stands out; I think we got a little lucky there. After Kyren’s fumble, we got lucky with the errand shotgun snap that went right by Phil Jurkovec. “You didn’t feel comfortable watching at home until the second half. It was a bit uncharacteristic. it was not championship level in the first half, but in the second half, you saw them fix the leaks and then they dominated from there on out. If a couple balls bounce differently, we could be talking about a loss here, really. If they had a few breaks go their way, who knows. Another takeaway is what a luxury having this offensive line is – they’re tremendous. They pulled Kyren today, but it seems like whoever they have in the backfield is going to succeed. Book continues to have all day to distribute the ball and I think that is a huge advantage.” Continue reading here (or watch here)

Trevor Hass, Boston.com: 4 takeaways from Boston College’s 45-31 home loss to No. 2 Notre Dame Phil Jurkovec separated his shoulder against Clemson but hasn’t stopped competing. If it seemed like Jurkovec’s mechanics might have been a bit off against Syracuse and Notre Dame, that’s because he separated his shoulder in the Clemson game. Head coach Jeff Hafley revealed Saturday night that Jurkovec “barely threw the ball” leading up to the Syracuse game and “could barely lift his arm up in the air.” Jurkovec said after facing Notre Dame that he’s been in a bit of pain the past couple of weeks and it’s been “hard with accuracy.” He said he’s had to recalibrate and slightly alter his throwing motion. Jurkovec wasn’t 100 percent in practice this week, but there was zero chance he was sitting out against his former team. “He was going to play in this game no matter what,” Hafley said. It wasn’t Jurkovec’s best performance, but he still made plenty of positive plays throughout the night. He finished 18 of 40 for 272 yards, plus two touchdowns and an interception, and 43 yards on the ground. “It shows you how tough he is, what a good leader he is, and how good he’s going to be,” Hafley said. “I’m very proud of him. He made some big plays in this game. He’s fearless. He’s had a really, really good nine weeks, and I’m just excited he’s on our team right now, because I don’t know if there’s another quarterback in the country I’d want leading our team at this point.” Afterward, Jurkovec said he has “lasting friendships” with Notre Dame players that he’ll certainly appreciate for years to come. He acknowledged it was a “special game” and said it was disappointing to fall short. Regardless, Jurkovec believes the Eagles are trending in the right direction, and he’s encouraged by what he sees. “If anything, this game, it just showed me I’m in the right place,” Jurkovec said. Click Here to continue reading

Douglas Farmer, NBC Sports: Sluggish start hardly bothers Notre Dame, Ian Book in 45-31 win at Boston College PLAY OF THE GAME It will be forgotten in Book’s pile of stats in a blowout that focused as much on his counterpart as him, but it was a ripe example of what has made Book so effective throughout his career and particularly of late. The term “escapability” is a football-ism readily recognized, escape-ability. But what does it really mean? It means when a quarterback has decent, but not stellar, protection, he can still keep the play afloat. It is different than outright mobility or a dual-threat approach, because escapability in its purest form keeps the play alive downfield. The receivers work into their scramble-drill protocols, and the quarterback keeps his eyes downfield. “He’s a unique player in that he has great escapability,” Kelly said. “But he’s also got a great sense of when to take off. … “Clearly the receiving corps is doing a great job. We’re getting play now from all of the receivers, pitching in, and this is what we needed to elevate the play, so [Book] is going to benefit from that.” There is not much a defense can do in that situation. Notre Dame’s offensive line gives Book time to start with. When he bides more, the defensive backs are left in coverage too long. The Irish receivers understanding their duties ruins that secondary’s chances of success. “We’re starting to gel right now,” Book said. “That’s chemistry. It’s understanding where people are going to be at the right time, what defense they’re going to bring to certain plays. “[The receivers] did an unbelievable job. Every time I scrambled, they’re starting to understand the play could go on for a few seconds longer than it might normally feel like. They’re doing a good job of coming back to me, making plays and shaking off the DB. The play is never dead until that whistle blows. We obviously were able to make some huge plays tonight after I extended it outside of the pocket.” Click Here to continue reading

SOCIAL MEDIA REACTION

Benny Skow is 🔥🔥🔥 — Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) November 15, 2020

Here's what Brian Kelly had to say about his quarterback's performance, beating Boston College and injury updates at running backhttps://t.co/ezxGMMPmuM pic.twitter.com/cUt3a5hL6w — BlueandGold.com (@BGInews) November 15, 2020

He played hard and was physical. He did everything necessary to help the team win and earn a Notre Dame game ball.



Tonight, the game ball goes to @c_borius. #GraduatingChampions pic.twitter.com/qZnCs5UGpr — Brian Kelly (@CoachBrianKelly) November 15, 2020

A picture perfect 8-0 for Notre Dame ☘️ pic.twitter.com/V6jOwnK0BE — ESPN (@espn) November 15, 2020

Ian Book has 3 Pass TD and a rush TD in a game for the 2nd time in his career.



The only other ND players to do so twice over the last 15 seasons are DeShone Kizer (3) and Everett Golson (2).



Notre Dame has scored 45+ points in back-to-back games for the first time since 1996. pic.twitter.com/wX6wbuMyKq — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) November 15, 2020

Book on Avery Davis: "I’m just so happy for that kid, just watching his hard work pay off. He has played four positions. So many others would have given up and transferred.” — Patrick Engel (@PatrickEngel_) November 15, 2020

Sent bunch of @seniorbowl invites to @NDFootball this week. WR Ben Skowronek wasn’t among them. After today’s 3 TD performance it might be getting mailed soon. Has physical tools at 6-2, 218 lbs, and 38 VJ. Good feet and route skills for a bigger WR and he blocks is butt off! pic.twitter.com/bqTVCrseRq — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) November 15, 2020

Ian Book on Ben Skowronek:



“He’s a flash-card guy. He’s always studying." — Patrick Engel (@PatrickEngel_) November 15, 2020

idk what’s gotten into Ian Book in the last 2 weeks, but he’s more comfortable maneuvering in the pocket than I’ve ever seen him — Mike Golic Jr (@mikegolicjr) November 14, 2020

Kelly on his 100th win at Notre Dame:



"One hundred wins is not something I spend time thinking about. I will when I'm not coaching anymore. "



"It's difficult to win that many games at Notre Dame. I'm really fortunate to have longevity here." — BlueandGold.com (@BGInews) November 15, 2020

What if told you on the night of Notre Dame’s 45-14 loss at Michigan that a year-plus later one team would be on a 14-game win streak and the other would be about to go under .500? — Pete Sampson (@PeteSampson_) November 15, 2020