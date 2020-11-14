“The second half was much different than the first half; the first half was a little concerning. The instant takeaway is ‘what could have been.’ This really could have been one of those crazy Boston College kind of scenarios. The onside kick stands out; I think we got a little lucky there. After Kyren’s fumble, we got lucky with the errand shotgun snap that went right by Phil Jurkovec.

“You didn’t feel comfortable watching at home until the second half. It was a bit uncharacteristic. it was not championship level in the first half, but in the second half, you saw them fix the leaks and then they dominated from there on out. If a couple balls bounce differently, we could be talking about a loss here, really. If they had a few breaks go their way, who knows. Another takeaway is what a luxury having this offensive line is – they’re tremendous. They pulled Kyren today, but it seems like whoever they have in the backfield is going to succeed. Book continues to have all day to distribute the ball and I think that is a huge advantage.”

Click Here to continue reading