Initial Thoughts: Notre Dame Takes Down Boston College, Moves To 8-0
Some quick thoughts, analysis and musings after Notre Dame’s 45-31 win over Boston College to move to 8-0 and 7-0 in the ACC.
•The win was Brian Kelly’s 100th of his Notre Dame tenure, tying Lou Holtz for second-most in school history.
•RIP, the “Should Notre Dame have benched Ian Book for Phil Jurkovec” discussion that was never based in reality. Don’t let the door hit you on the way out.
•Book followed up his stellar day against Clemson by completing 20-of-27 passes for 283 yards and three touchdowns. He eclipsed 10 yards per attempt for the second time this year, and his 74 percent completion rate is his highest since 2018. He added a team-high 85 rushing yards and a touchdown on 10 carries. Whatever his worst play was, it was not memorable.
•The pocket poise and purpose with which Book scrambles is such a difference-maker and contrast from 2019 to 2020. He’s hanging in there longer. He remains elusive. On the second of his three touchdown passes to grad transfer receiver Bennett Skowronek, he casually shifted out of the pocket when left guard Aaron Banks gave up pressure and fired a dart to Skowronek on a corner route. When he bails, he’s not defaulting to run.
•Jurkovec was 18-of-40 for 272 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. Boston College coach Jeff Hafley said after the game Jurkovec suffered a separated shoulder Oct. 31 against Clemson.
•Jurkovec is nothing if not must-watch. There will be valleys, like short-hopped throws, but the peaks are undeniable – such as his 4-yard improvised touchdown to Zay Flowers in the first quarter.
