Some quick thoughts, analysis and musings after Notre Dame’s 45-31 win over Boston College to move to 8-0 and 7-0 in the ACC.

•The win was Brian Kelly’s 100th of his Notre Dame tenure, tying Lou Holtz for second-most in school history.

•RIP, the “Should Notre Dame have benched Ian Book for Phil Jurkovec” discussion that was never based in reality. Don’t let the door hit you on the way out.