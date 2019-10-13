***I felt very good about my call for an Irish blowout at halftime with Notre Dame leading 17-3. They were finally taking advantage of the one on one coverage that USC was employing the entire first half. They went to Chase Claypool in the first series on a nice back-shoulder throw and catch but forgot about it the next few series. On the first touchdown drive of the game for Notre Dame, they finally went to Braden Lenzy, Chase Claypool and the Cole Kmet for the touchdown. In the second half give credit to USC for adjusting and not leaving their corners on an island. The offensive line imposed their will in the second quarter and were consistently moving the line of scrimmage downfield on almost every run play.

***Senior quarterback Ian Book did not light up the scoreboard or the stat sheet tonight completing just 53% of his passes and throwing for just one touchdown after his 5 touchdown strikes last week against Bowling Green. He was not overly impressive in the passing game for most of the night and missed some wide-open guys once again.