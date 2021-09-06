What they’re saying: Notre Dame defeats Florida State 41-38 in OT

A look at what the media is saying after Notre Dame's 41-38 overtime victory against Florida State on Sunday.
BlueandGold.com: Notre Dame vs. Florida State Postgame Live Show Replay
Tyler Horka, BlueandGold.com: Report Card - Grading Notre Dame football in close win over Florida State
Brian Kelly probably wouldn’t grade Notre Dame very well for its nail-biting, season-opening victory over Florida State.
That much was made clear mere moments after Irish senior kicker Jonathan Doerer’s kick sailed through the uprights at Doak Campbell Stadium to seal Notre Dame’s 41-38 overtime victory over Florida State. Kelly issued this comment to ESPN’s Katie George in an on-field postgame interview:
“I’m in favor of execution,” Kelly said. “Maybe our entire team needs to be executed after tonight.”
Kelly was alluding to late USC and Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach John McKay’s infamous quote. McKay was asked about his team’s execution after a loss. McKay quipped, “I’m in favor of it.”
Kelly told local reporters he was clearly joking and not being serious in the slightest when he made his similar remark.
As for Notre Dame’s on-field execution, however — it surely could have been better in spite of the win. Here’s how Kelly’s team graded out in the 2021 season opener.
Notre Dame Passing Offense: A-
It wasn’t perfect. Graduate senior quarterback Jack Coan couldn’t connect with his intended target on third down several times. He only completed passes to three different wide receivers. But in the end, he threw for 366 yards and four touchdowns — and that’s why Notre Dame eventually won the game.
Without Coan’s aerial assault, Florida State wouldn’t have had to fight back from down three scores to start the fourth quarter. Maybe the Seminoles have a chance to even win outright. Coan simply didn’t allow that to happen. He made plays — big-time scoring plays. His touchdown passes to senior wide receivers Joe Wilkins Jr. and Kevin Austin Jr. were exactly what Notre Dame wanted to see from him.
He’s clearly capable of pushing the ball downfield even when the rest of the offense isn’t at its best.
Patrick Engel, BlueandGold.com: With Jack Coan, Notre Dame's vertical passing game looks like a strength
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Jack Coan lit the arrow and let it fly. Then he pulled another from the quiver; let it rip too.
Caught. Caught.
Seriously? Notre Dame’s offense can do this? Is this confident grenadier who previously played in a system known for its lack of a downfield attack and was deemed a game manager really connecting on shot play after shot play?
Coan, the graduate transfer quarterback from Wisconsin making his first start at Notre Dame, launched passes downfield at will Sunday night. With each completed one, he answered those questions with a resounding “yes.” In this venue known for its pregame thrust of a flame-tipped spear, Coan’s ablaze arrows stole the attention for part of the game.
One game doesn’t offer definitive answers, but Notre Dame sure seems to have a deep passing attack – an element it lacked a year ago and one it needs to take its offense a step closer to elite. Notre Dame has a quarterback who not only can complete downfield throws, but seeks them out. It has an offensive coordinator who’s willing to call them with frequency.
And Sunday night, in Notre Dame’s 2021 opener, that downfield aggressiveness shined in a game that looked like a romp, turned sour and ended with a narrow escape amid a backdrop of nervous laughter.
Kicker Jonathan Doerer and a timely defensive stop may have ultimately delivered a 41-38 overtime defeat of Florida State, but the Irish’s ability to lean on their passing attack and stretch the field is as encouraging a development as any other that revealed itself at Doak Campbell Stadium. It’s an apparent answer, or at least the start of one, to one of the offseason’s most important questions.
“Before the game, [offensive coordinator Tommy] Rees talked about being in attack mode and taking the shots when they present themselves,” Coan said. “That’s a big part of playing quarterback.”
Jeremy Willis, ESPN: Wild numbers and social reactions from Notre Dame Fighting Irish's OT win over Florida State Seminoles
With the first week of the college football season rolling into Sunday night, No. 9 Notre Dame facing Florida State turned out to be the best game of the weekend.
It had an epic, magical comeback (by FSU QB McKenzie Milton) and another near-comeback as the Seminoles trailed by 18 at the end of the third quarter. Milton led FSU's scoring drive to tie the game and cap an 18-point fourth quarter. That comeback would ultimately fall short as Notre Dame won in overtime.
The game featured some wild numbers:
366: That's the number of passing yards for Irish QB Jack Coan. That's the most by a Notre Dame QB in a season opener. The previous record was 346 yards by Tommy Rees in 2013. Coan is the first Irish QB to have 300 yards and four touchdowns since Jimmy Clausen in 2009.
Irish third quarter: Coan did damage with the deep passes with three of his TDs coming from 23 or more yards. In the third quarter, Coan was 8-for-8 for 175 yards and two touchdowns as Notre Dame built its big lead. Overall, Coan was 7-for-11 for 184 yards on passes 10 or more yards downfield.
264: That's the number of rushing yards for FSU. It's the first time the Noles had 250 rushing yards against a top-10 opponent since 2012.
16-2: That's FSU's record when scoring 38 or more points against a top-10 opponent. The only other loss came in 1971.