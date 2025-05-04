Podcast: Notable Notre Dame recruits from Tom Lemming's Chicago photoshoot

Eric Hansen was on the scene at Chicago St. Ignatius College Prep on Sunday as Prep Football Report’s Tom Lemming gathered some of the best football recruits in Illinois.

This special edition of the Inside ND Sports podcast includes interviews with Lemming, former Notre Dame walk-on Peter Schivarelli (9:38), 2027 OL target Cameron Wagner (18:40), 2027 DT target Brayden Parks (22:32), 2026 DL target McHale Blade (27:23), 2027 TE target Brock Williams (32:13), 2027 WR target Quentin Burrell (36:58), 2028 DT target Caleb Tucker (40:01), 2027 QB prospect Israel Abrams (44:23) and a recap with Tyler James.

Thumbnail photo credit: Tyler James, Inside ND Sports

Pictured: Cameron Wagner