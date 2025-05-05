Notre Dame OL commit Ben Nichols makes big jump into 2026 Rivals250 for May

Three of Notre Dame’s 14 verbal commitments in the 2026 class received significant boosts in the overall rankings from Rivals in Monday’s May update to the 2026 Rivals250. But offensive lineman Ben Nichols made the biggest leap with an adjusted projection for his future position.
Nichols, who verbally committed to Notre Dame on Dec. 24, was previously ranked by Rivals as the No. 43 offensive tackle in the 2026 class, which wasn’t good enough to make the Rivals250 cut. But the 6-foot-5, 320-pound junior from Davison (Mich.) High, has been moved to the interior offensive line, which is what Notre Dame recruited him to play. Rivals now ranks Nichols as the No. 7 interior offensive lineman and No. 124 overall in the 2026 class.
The next biggest move in Notre Dame’s second-ranked 2026 class went to Ebenezer Ewetade, who committed to the Irish on April 5. Rivals elevated Ewetade 79 spots to No. 139 overall as the No. 14 edge defender in the class.
Fellow Notre Dame commit Rodney Dunham, who announced his pledge to the Irish on April 10, moved up 21 spots to No. 106 overall as the No. 11 edge defender in the class. No other program in the country has a pair of Rivals250 edge defenders verbally committed to its 2026 class.
The Irish are also in contention for a couple of edge defenders who are ranked just outside the top 100: Dre Quinn, who dropped two spots No. 104 overall, and McHale Blade, who rose 47 spots to No. 110 overall.
When the Rivals250 was previously updated on April 7, Notre Dame had five commitments in the Rivals250. The Irish now have eight commitments in the Rivals250. That accounts for Nichols moving into the Rivals250 and the recent commitments from Dunham and running back Javian Osborne. Safety Ayden Pouncey, who committed to Notre Dame on April 26, was in the Rivals250 last month at No. 244 but dropped out in the May update.
Notre Dame finished the 2025 recruiting cycle with eight signees in the Rivals250. That Irish class of 25 recruits was ranked No. 11 in the country.
Here's how the rankings changed since last month for Notre Dame’s eight commitments in the updated 2026 Rivals250.
OL Tyler Merrill
Previously: No. 83 overall, No. 4 interior offensive line
Now: No. 81 overall, No. 4 interior offensive line
RB Javian Osborne
Previously: No. 89 overall, No. 3 running back
Now: No. 91 overall, No. 3 running back
DE Rodney Dunham
Previously: No. 127 overall, No. 11 edge defender
Now: No. 106 overall, No. 11 edge defender
QB Noah Grubbs
Previously: No. 105 overall, No. 12 quarterback
Now: No. 107 overall, No. 12 quarterback
OL Ben Nichols
Previously: Outside Rivals250, No. 43 offensive tackle
Now: No. 124 overall, No. 7 interior offensive line
DE Ebenezer Ewetade
Previously: No. 218 overall, No. 15 edge defender
Now: No. 139 overall, No. 14 edge defender
CB Chaston Smith
Previously: No. 145 overall, No. 13 cornerback
Now: No. 150 overall, No. 13 cornerback
LB Thomas Davis Jr.
Previously: No. 166 overall, No. 14 linebacker
Now: No. 172 overall, No. 13 linebacker
