Report card: Grading Notre Dame football in close win over Florida State

Brian Kelly probably wouldn’t grade Notre Dame very well for its nail-biting, season-opening victory over Florida State.

That much was made clear mere moments after Irish senior kicker Jonathan Doerer’s kick sailed through the uprights at Doak Campbell Stadium to seal Notre Dame’s 41-38 overtime victory over Florida State. Kelly issued this comment to ESPN’s Katie George in an on-field postgame interview:

“I’m in favor of execution,” Kelly said. “Maybe our entire team needs to be executed after tonight.”