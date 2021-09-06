Report card: Grading Notre Dame football in close win over Florida State
Brian Kelly probably wouldn’t grade Notre Dame very well for its nail-biting, season-opening victory over Florida State.
That much was made clear mere moments after Irish senior kicker Jonathan Doerer’s kick sailed through the uprights at Doak Campbell Stadium to seal Notre Dame’s 41-38 overtime victory over Florida State. Kelly issued this comment to ESPN’s Katie George in an on-field postgame interview:
“I’m in favor of execution,” Kelly said. “Maybe our entire team needs to be executed after tonight.”
Kelly was alluding to late USC and Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach John McKay’s infamous quote. McKay was asked about his team’s execution after a loss. McKay quipped, “I’m in favor of it.”
Kelly told local reporters he was clearly joking and not being serious in the slightest when he made his similar remark.
As for Notre Dame’s on-field execution, however — it surely could have been better in spite of the win. Here’s how Kelly’s team graded out in the 2021 season opener.
