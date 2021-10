What they're saying about Notre Dame's loss to Cincinnati

A review of what the media is saying, what is being said to the media, and visiting recruit reaction following Notre Dame's 24-13 loss at home to Cincinnati.

It was the latest move in a carousel of quarterback decisions and happenings in recent weeks. Some were performance related. Injuries prompted others.

Whatever the reason, it’s time to set a course. Notre Dame’s offense needs direction, not continual duct-taping with temporary hopeful fixes.

“Clearly, we can't continue down this road of, ‘Who's the flavor of the week here?’” Kelly said. “We're going to have to sit down and figure this out and decide which direction we want to go, because it doesn't give us the kind of continuity and consistency on offense that we need.”

The absence of continuity and consistency on offense made a 4-0 start feel more like a house of cards anxiously awaiting a gust of wind rather than a steady climb toward a third College Football Playoff appearance in four years. Notre Dame has rampant issues on the offensive line and an unreliable run game. It entered Saturday’s top-10 matchup averaging 4.3 yards per play in its last two games.

A dud felt inevitable.