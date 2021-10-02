Report Card: Grading Notre Dame football in loss to Cincinnati

Many of the same issues that have plagued Notre Dame since the start of the season reared their ugly heads again on Saturday against Cincinnati, and they finally doomed the Fighting Irish in a 24-13 loss to the Bearcats.

From another game with less than 100 rushing yards to a quarterback change and defensive miscues in the second half, it was anything but a banner day for the home team on a day when its 26-game winning streak inside the friendly confines of Notre Dame Stadium was snapped.

Here's how the Irish graded out in the defeat.