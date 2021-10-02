Column: Notre Dame needs QB direction, and the answer is becoming clearer

SOUTH BEND – Drew Pyne sets aside time for himself. To decompress. To reflect. To keep his mind in the right place. “I’ve gone to church almost every other night the past couple weeks, just sitting in the basilica, thinking about the day, about the week and having a positive attitude at all times,” said Pyne, Notre Dame’s sophomore quarterback. There’s a lot on his mind these days – and there will be going forward. He’s at the center of a changing Notre Dame quarterback landscape that took yet another turn in the No. 9 Irish’s 24-13 loss to No. 7 Cincinnati on Saturday. A turn that might result in his mid-season promotion to starter and the expectation to elevate a floundering offense.

It’s a lot to process for a sophomore in college. And for Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly, who has a quarterback conundrum on his hands he surely didn’t anticipate before the season but cannot stave off any longer. He made the switch from graduate senior starter Jack Coan to Pyne before the second half against Cincinnati, which injected some life, but was not enough to mount a comeback. It was the latest move in a carousel of quarterback decisions and happenings in recent weeks. Some were performance related. Injuries prompted others. Whatever the reason, it’s time to set a course. Notre Dame’s offense needs direction, not continual duct-taping with temporary hopeful fixes. “Clearly, we can't continue down this road of, ‘Who's the flavor of the week here?’” Kelly said. “We're going to have to sit down and figure this out and decide which direction we want to go, because it doesn't give us the kind of continuity and consistency on offense that we need.” The absence of continuity and consistency on offense made a 4-0 start feel more like a house of cards anxiously awaiting a gust of wind rather than a steady climb toward a third College Football Playoff appearance in four years. Notre Dame has rampant issues on the offensive line and an unreliable run game. It entered Saturday’s top-10 matchup averaging 4.3 yards per play in its last two games. A dud felt inevitable.

Sure enough, Notre Dame entered halftime averaging 3.7 yards per play and trailing 17-0. It committed two turnovers and gained more than 24 yards on only one of its seven first-half possessions. “We got behind and felt like we needed to make a change and a spark there, and that's why we went with Drew,” Kelly said. Coan isn’t the primary cause of Notre Dame’s offensive problems, but he’s not enough on his own to transcend them. His limited mobility and lack of improvisational skills are a sour mix with a leaky offensive line and a skilled but inconsistent group of wide receivers. With each game, the idea that Notre Dame’s offensive circumstances and flaws could dictate its quarterback decision became more prevalent. The Irish needed someone to elevate the entire operation and deliver consistency to a passing offense that has to bear the brunt of the offensive weight. It’s a lot to ask. It’s no guarantee Pyne is the solution. Perhaps no one on the roster is. But he offers hope. He’s mobile and can create offense when nothing is available. Rees, Kelly and teammates seem to trust him. He wears his confidence on his sleeve. “He knows what he’s doing,” sophomore tight end Michael Mayer said. “He knows the offense very well. He’s just confident in his throws.” Pyne’s final stat line is far from perfect. He was 9-of-22 for 143 yards and a touchdown in two quarters of action.

Quarterback Drew Pyne led both of Notre Dame's scoring drives in its 24-13 loss to Cincinnati. (Chad Weaver/BGI)