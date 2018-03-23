Notre Dame is set to host the first of multiple big recruiting weekends over the next month tomorrow, welcoming multiple key 2019 targets along with the 2020 class. Blue & Gold Illustrated takes a look at the players expected in South Bend tomorrow to check out the Irish during spring practice. Below you will find an alphabetical list of those players with a look at their recruitments and skill set.

2019 VISITORS

The Skinny: This will be Berghorst's second visit to Notre Dame in the span of just over a month after making earning an offer on Feb. 21 while in South Bend. The Irish are in the top group for the three-star defensive end along with Michigan, Michigan State and Northwestern. Berghorst is open to other schools, but those four have separated themselves at the moment. Academics are a big reason why Notre Dame is among those favorites for Berghorst and will get another chance to impress him as he closes in on a decision. Driskell's Take: Berghorst is a unique player. He graded out as a 3.5-star player on the BGI Board right now, but he has a high ceiling, earning a 4.5-star upside grade. Berghorst is on the thin side right now, but he is incredibly long, has broad shoulders and has the body that should allow him to gain an easy 20-30 pounds while adding strength and explosiveness. The 6-7, 245-pound end lacks weight room strength at this point, but he has relatively strong hands. Berghorst is highly competitive and plays with a really impressive motor. Once his weight room strength catches up to his motor and toughness he projects to be a highly productive run defender. Berghorst knows what to do with his hands, and as he gets stronger they will become legitimate weapons. Berghorst can fly off the ball when his technique is right and he keeps his pads low. He shows the ability to bend at the knees and keep his back flat at the snap, which allows him to make winning the leverage battle easier than it should for someone that is 6-7. Berghorst is an agile athlete with an impressive first step, good change of direction ability and the kind of closing speed he'll need to develop into an impact pass rusher. The package is raw, but the tools are there for him to really explode at the next level if he's willing to put in the work. JUNIOR HIGHLIGHTS

The Skinny: Not much is known about Liebrock's exact interest in the Irish, but taking an unofficial visit sends a fairly clear message in that regard. Liebrock is one of the rising names at tight end this cycle and will likely see a bump in his ranking once a new update is released. The Irish will look to make a move with the Arizona product this weekend and give Liebrock an in-depth look at the Notre Dame program on and off the field to cement themselves as a strong contender moving forward. Driskell's Take: Liebrock has one of the best skill sets of any tight end in the 2019 class. It might seem like an unfair comparison, but I couldn't help myself from constantly being reminded of former Notre Dame star Tyler Eifert when he was at Fort Wayne (Ind.) Bishop Dwenger. Like Eifert was in high school, Liebrock is long and on the thin side, but he has a good frame and he's an exceptional athlete for a tight end. If he is willing, Liebrock has the kind of frame that will allow him to get to 250 pounds and maintain his athleticism. Liebrock explodes off the line and shows the athleticism/speed to line up outside in matchups against cornerbacks, where he can use his length to win those matchups. Liebrock gets to full speed in a hurry, but he's a smooth athlete with good agility, traits that make him a really good route runner. Liebrock also shows a good feel for quickly getting into and out of his breaks, something you don't often see with players that have his size at his age. The Chandler standout has quick hands and he does a very good job catching the ball away from his body. He can make plays on the ball down the field and shows good body control. Despite his lack of current size, Liebrock competes hard in the run game. He'll need to get a lot strong and fill out his frame, but his upside is extremely high. JUNIOR HIGHLIGHTS

The Skinny: Watson took part in Notre Dame's first Junior Day of the year on Jan. 27 and returns this weekend to get a look at spring practice and the Irish coaches in action. Notre Dame is in the final two for the Rivals150 cornerback, battling the Texas Longhorns. Watson will visit both programs two more times (officially and unofficially) before making a decision. Cornerbacks coach Todd Lyght's background on both the college and professional levels is intriguing to Watson along with the academic side of Notre Dame. The Irish made a big impression on Watson the first time around and will need to do the same as he draws closer to a commitment. Driskell's Take: Getting Watson back on campus is vitally important for Notre Dame. Watson is an extremely talented player that could be an effective starter at cornerback or safety at the next level. Cornerback, however, is certainly his best spot. Watson has elite length for a cornerback, looking every bit of the 6-2 he is listed at by Rivals. The Grayson standout has long arms and legs, and he’s a long strider that covers a lot of ground. His length makes his speed deceiving, but make no mistake, Watson can run. He shows good short area speed and quickness, a must for cornerback. His overall athletic skillset is really impressive. Taller athletes tend to be tight in the hips, but that isn’t an issue for Watson, who is a smooth and fluid athlete with good transition speed. He changes direction with ease and drives downhill in a hurry. Watson’s footwork and technique need work, but the tools are obvious with him. JUNIOR HIGHLIGHTS

The Skinny: Notre Dame is making a hard push for Wilson with wide receivers coach Del Alexander reaching out three times a week, according to the Rivals100 prospect. Wilson already has the Irish in his top eight mostly due to the program's tradition of excellence on the field, sending players to the NFL and academically as well. Nebraska, Texas, TCU, Ohio State, Oklahoma State, Oklahoma and Arkansas make up the rest of Wilson's top group. Earlier this week, Wilson mentioned to BGI that all eight schools are even in his mind and his upcoming visits should help give him some clarity. The Irish get a crack at Wilson this weekend and hope to give him a lot to think about when it comes to the Notre Dame program and his ultimate decision. Driskell's Take: Wilson won't blow you away with elite size or athleticism, but this is a young man who really knows how to play the wide receiver position at a high level. The first thing that jumps out at me on film is his advanced understanding of route running. Wilson is a crisp route runner that gets out of breaks quickly, he's efficient with his footwork and he does a real nice job using his release and body language to influence defensive backs. Wilson also knows how to manipulate his speed in a way that sets up defensive backs for moves he wants to make. The Lake Travis star is more quick and smooth than he is fast or explosive. He comes off the line quickly and quickly gets on defensive backs. When he makes the catch, Wilson shows enough quickness, change of direction ability, elusiveness and vision to make plays after the catch. Wilson shows very good balance and body control, which helps him as a pass catcher and route runner. Wilson does a good job attacking the football and his concentration in tight spaces when the ball is in the air stands out. He'll lock onto the ball even when it seems he is about to get hit. Wilson will step to the ball on short throws instead of waiting on the ball to arrive, which is a major plus. JUNIOR HIGHLIGHTS

2020 VISITORS

The Skinny: Price currently only holds an offer from Syracuse during the early stages of his recruitment and will be making his second trip to South Bend. The sophomore took in the NC State game this past fall. It will be interesting to see if an offer comes Price's way this weekend, but he is certainly a name to keep an eye on in the sophomore class.