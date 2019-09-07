Notre Dame Fighting Irish WR target Deion Colzie had a huge game on Friday night, as the class of 2021 standout caught six passes for 105 yards and three touchdowns. He also recorded an interception.

Colzie ranks as the No. 95 overall recruit, No. 6 athlete nationally, and No. 9 recruit in the state of Georgia for the 2021 class.

Blue & Gold Illustrated was live to take in the action. Check out some highlights of Colzie's big performance below.



