By the end of Notre Dame’s first series of the season, it was obvious that offensive coordinator Chip Long planned on making junior running back Jafar Armstrong a vitally important part of the offense.

Armstrong carried the ball twice for five yards and caught a crossing route for 16 yards. On that crossing route, Long put Armstrong on the backside and used the three receivers on the opposite side to clear out the defense and open up space for Armstrong.

That was the only series Armstrong played in the game, and now he is out at least a month with a groin injury he suffered on the completion discussed above. This is the third big injury the offense has sustained, with Armstrong joining junior tight end Cole Kmet and junior wideout Michael Young on the sidelines.

Replacing Armstrong will be much tougher, at least in terms of a direct replacement. The junior converted to running back after playing wide receiver as a freshman, and only current freshman Kyren Williams has a similar skill set.

Long and the rest of the Irish staff not only have to find ways to replace Armstrong’s production, but they will have to do so while making significant adjustments to how they use their personnel. What he brought to the game will have to be replaced by multiple players.

Here is a look at some of the adjustments the Irish coaches can make to put an explosive offense on the field without its most versatile and one of its most explosive athletes.

TIME TO SHINE FOR YOUNG BACKS

If we are looking at just how the backfield will replace Armstrong, the obvious answer is what we saw on Monday night. Senior Tony Jones Jr. will be the lead back after rushing for 110 yards on 15 carries in the win at Louisville, and sophomore Jahmir Smith will also get a chance to continue getting more carries.