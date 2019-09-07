Although the bye buys a little extra time for starters on offense such as tight end Cole Kmet (broken collarbone), receiver Michael Young (broken collarbone) and running back Jafar Armstrong (groin/abdominal) to recover, the concentration is more on cleaning up areas as a collective team.

Following Monday night’s 35-17 victory at Louisville, Notre Dame moved up from No. 9 to No. 8 in the Associated Press poll prior to hosting New Mexico next Saturday.

For only the seventh time in the last 100 years (or Knute Rockne’s second season at Notre Dame), the Fighting Irish have a bye following the season opener.

“Sometimes we talk in terms of, 'hey, the bye week is coming at the right time. We need some time to get our guys healthy and get a breather,’” said head coach Brian Kelly following the win over the Cardinals. “I don't think that's the case here. This is much more about continuing to develop our football team in terms of its preparation… So we'll take advantage of the week in terms of looking at the things that we've got to get better at as a football team.”

There was the usual array of good news/bad news takeaways from the Louisville opener.

The good news was numerous newcomers such as tight end Tommy Tremble (three catches, 49 yards and a touchdown), freshman safety Kyle Hamilton (four solo tackles, two passes broken up), freshman punter Jay Bramblett, rover Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (nine tackles, including for a loss), sophomore linebackers Jack Lamb or Shayne Simon, and running back Jahmir Smith (two short touchdown runs), among many others, made some critical plays in meaningful games situations.

That’s not even including a veteran such as fifth-year senior cornerback Shaun Crawford, who has had three season-ending injuries, taking 59 snaps and playing effectively, or junior linebacker Drew White having his moments later in his first career start.

The bad news was many of the mainstays team leaders weren’t at their sharpest, from quarterback Ian Book and fellow captain/wideout Chris Finke, to defensive ends Julian Okwara and Khalid Kareem — also captains — both jumping offsides on the first two series to help keep touchdown drives alive, to fifth-year senior Asmar Bilal needing to be more active for the linebacker corps in flux.

“We actually need our veterans to step up another level of their play, which I'm certain they will,” Kelly commented. “I think the younger players to me show themselves and that now with all of them together, moving forward, this can be a pretty good football team. …We need a little bit more from [the older players] consistently and I think that they would tell you the same. There was a little rust there.

“Young guys have that tendency that they want to show themselves. This was a big stage for them tonight to kind of show that 'this is my opportunity.' So, I think if we're all working in the same direction, everybody's playing at a higher level, this is going to be a good team.”

Opening on the road and getting tested right into the fourth quarter also had its assets — hopefully for the showdown at No. 3 Georgia on Sept. 21.

“Having going through the routine of going on the road, playing on the road, in a hostile environment, those things help a football team when they do it again," Kelly said. "There are a lot of distractions to an 18-to-21-year-old when he comes into a stadium ... So, the ability to go through that and eliminate the distractions, the next time they go on the road is extremely beneficial.

"…We did some things tonight that align us in the kind of direction I want to go. We had some young players step up today that that were really important for us in some areas . ...They're ready to take on the rigors of a long season.”

Here were the other six seasons since 1919 that Notre Dame had a bye after week one:



