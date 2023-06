Notre Dame's official visitors for the June 2-4 weekend arrive on campus Friday morning.

The 2024 recruits visiting include OL commits Peter Jones and Anthonie Knapp, OT targets Styles Prescod and Guerby Lambert, S target Paul Mencke Jr., and RB target Kedren Young.

Updates on the visits will be coming on The Insider Lounge later this weekend.

